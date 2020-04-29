Kristen Aleksa Noftsger Joins MedeAnalytics as Senior Vice President, Professional Services

"Kristen's vast expertise and background in software delivery and healthcare distinctively positions her to bring refinement and efficiency to our professional services," said Scott Hampel, president of MedeAnalytics. "Her extensive experience building high-performing delivery organizations will strengthen our team, while ensuring we have the processes and tools needed to prescriptively execute key projects and programs. We are also grateful to have Kristen's expertise added to our executive leadership team."

"I'm honored to join MedeAnalytics and bring my enterprise SaaS delivery and operations experience to bear," said Aleksa, senior vice president of professional services at MedeAnalytics. "I'm looking forward to cultivating systems for accelerating processes and fostering cross-organizational collaboration to ensure our clients' implementations and upgrade needs are met."

Previously, Aleksa was executive vice president of business operations at NexusTek, where she championed enterprise-level scale and operations efficiencies, in addition to leading the professional services, service desk and project management teams for three years. Aleksa also held numerous leadership positions in consulting operations and professional services for more than 17 years at TriZetto Corporation/Cognizant.

Aleksa has a Master of Health Science degree in health policy from The Johns Hopkins University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from University of Vermont. She was also recognized as a Denver Business Journal C-Suite Awards Honoree in 2018 for the category of Chief Operating Officer.

About MedeAnalytics®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider.

