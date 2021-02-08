Kristen Ferris Joins Goulston & Storrs as a Director in Boston

Ferris' clients include public and private companies, as well as private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. Kristen has led many deals in wide-ranging industries including transactions in the technology, consumer retail, life sciences, energy, and automotive spaces.

Some of her past work includes representation of one of the largest alternative asset management companies in its acquisition of a restaurant chain; representation of an energy and environmental services company in its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of a leading installer of geosynthetic materials; representation of a pioneer in the driver assistance industry in its sale of its connected-vehicle business; and representation of a private equity firm in its acquisition of an international travel company.

"Kristen's expertise in complex private equity, venture capital and M&A matters, along with her client-centric, synergistic approach, makes her an ideal match for our firm and our clients," said Bill Dillon, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "We are excited to have her join our team."

"Goulston & Storrs is a perfect fit for my practice. The firm's corporate group operates at the top of the market handling high-level, global and complicated deals, and I am looking forward to being part of the firm's well-known collegial and collaborative culture and working with its very talented lawyers," said Ferris.

Ferris has volunteered with Election Protection since 2008 and led a hotline call center during the 2020 presidential election. She served on the board of Health Care Without Walls, a non-profit organization focused on providing free medical care to homeless women in the Boston community, from 2017-2020, and continues to engage in a variety of pro bono efforts, including matters related to educational law, minority-owned businesses and advising not-for-profit organizations on formation, corporate governance and related matters. She received her law degree, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School in 2005 and her B.A., cum laude, from Boston College in 1999.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To learn more about our attorneys and clients, please visit our website or sign up to receive real-time news here.

Contact:

Liz Sobe Amy Blumenthal Director of Strategic Growth Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 [email protected] [email protected]



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs

Related Links

http://www.goulstonstorrs.com

