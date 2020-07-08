Kristi Hubbard Appointed Younique President To Drive Next Phase of Growth

"I am thrilled to welcome Kristi to Younique," said Maxfield. "She is a proven leader in our space who has built and led strong companies to significant growth. More importantly, Kristi is a strong, value-based leader who aligns perfectly with the mission of Younique to uplift, empower and validate women throughout the world." Maxfield also noted Hubbard's transition to the CEO role will allow him to shift his focus to the long-term strategic direction of Younique and its ongoing support of The Younique Foundation. "I'm proud to have launched Younique with my sister, Melanie, eight years ago, built a strong team and led the company through phenomenal growth. Bringing on a President and CEO gives me the opportunity to put more focus on the long term strategy and direction of Younique as the Executive Chairman, while also providing the opportunity for innovation and new thinking in the day to day operations that will be critical to the future of the business. I am confident Kristi's leadership will help usher in the next wave of growth, further positioning Younique as the global pioneer in digital and product evolution within the social selling space."

Ms. Hubbard brings over 20 years of experience in senior executive roles within the direct selling industry, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Norwex, a leader in eco-friendly home and personal care products. As CEO, Hubbard was responsible for setting the strategic direction for Norwex, which led to over 600% growth in revenue during her tenure and positioned the brand as a market leader in sustainable living. Previously, she was President of BeautiControl, a direct selling beauty brand, which was eventually acquired by Tupperware Brands. Ms. Hubbard has a passion for giving back and has been a champion for charitable initiatives in the organizations she leads. She has also served in board roles for several non-profit and for-profit organizations.

"I'm very excited to join the talented team at Younique," said Hubbard. "I definitely share the team's confidence in Younique's future growth and opportunities, particularly around digital and product innovation. She continued, "I'm passionate about advancing Younique's mission to uplift, empower and validate women and am excited to amplify this message to women everywhere."

ABOUT YOUNIQUE

Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand's mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. A mission-based company, Younique proudly supports The Younique Foundation with 10% of the profits from the sale of Younique products donated to support survivors of sexual abuse. For more information, please visit Youniqueproducts.com or on Instagram @younique_corporate.

ABOUT THE YOUNIQUE FOUNDATION

The Younique Foundation began in 2015. Retreat and support services are offered to adult female survivors of child sexual abuse. Coping skills, peer-led support groups, and education resources are available. The Younique Foundation is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit that depends greatly on the generosity of the public. For more information, please visit YouniqueFoundation.org or DefendInnocence.org.

