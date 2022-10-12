Kristin Chenoweth to release gift book I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts with Harper Celebrate on January 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author Kristin Chenoweth's I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us will be published by Harper Celebrate, a gift book imprint of HarperCollins Focus, on January 17, 2023.

Photo of Kristin Chenoweth by John Russo

I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts is a high-design, colorful gift book packed with Kristin's hilarious and insightful philosophical-ish musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, and closure, which appear alongside intimate stories from Kristin's personal and professional life.

"I think we can all agree that what this tired world needs right now is one big celebration," said Kristin. "You bring the champagne, and I'll bring this book, which is my gift to you: a celebration of whatever makes this day joyful, a mini-vacation from whatever makes it a challenge."

"When I first met Kristin, it was her warmth, humor, and friendliness that immediately made me feel like we'd been friends for years," said Michael Aulisio, vice president and publisher, Harper Celebrate. "That's what is most exciting about I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. Through this creative and immersive book format, the reader comes alongside Kristin like a good friend to glean her thoughts on love, purpose, career, and more – all with the goal of adding a little more joy to life."

Singer, songwriter, actress, and friend Ariana Grande provides an introduction. I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts will be available for purchase in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook with Kristin narrating on January 17, 2023.

Kristin will celebrate the upcoming publication of I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts at a TalkShopLive pre-sale event LIVE at 6:00pm EST on Sunday, October 23, with guest host actress Kathy Najimy. Attendees who purchase a copy of the book during the TalkShopLive event will receive a signed book and commemorative holiday card. For more information, visit talkshop.live/channels/kristinchenoweth.

I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts was acquired for Harper Celebrate by Danielle Peterson from Richard Abate at 3 Arts Entertainment.

About Kristin Chenoweth:

Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. She received an Emmy® Award for her role in Pushing Daisies, won a Tony® Award for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and received a Tony® Award nomination for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked. Kristin has released multiple albums, including The Art of Elegance and For the Girls, and has performed to sold-out audiences across the world. Notable TV and film credits include Schmigadoon!, West Wing, Descendants, and her Emmy®-award nominated role on Glee; and Holidate, Deck the Halls, RV, and Four Christmases. She is the author of the bestselling books What Will I Do with My Love Today and A Little Bit Wicked. In partnership with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center (BAPAC) Foundation, she launched her annual Broadway Bootcamp for young Broadway hopefuls. Kristin is a graduate of Oklahoma City University with a Master's degree in Opera Performance. She is an inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, and in 2015 she received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

About Harper Celebrate:

Harper Celebrate publishes projects such as daily readers; lifestyle books on topics like hospitality, home decorating, organization, and crafting; journals; photography-driven books and anthologies; poetry; mindfulness; and occasion-focused books such as holiday celebrations, graduation, and gifts for special persons. For more information, visit www.harpercollinsfocus.com/harper-celebrate.

About HarperCollins Focus:

HarperCollins Focus, LLC owns and operates a collection of publishing imprints, that enlighten and empower readers to transform their hearts and minds, connecting through story, advice, mentorship and community. The company's mission is to inspire the world with content that equips people to lead lives of significance, integrity and purpose. The company is based in Nashville, TN. For more information go to www.harpercollinsfocus.com.

