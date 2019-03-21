KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristina R. Vaughn Hazard, Realtor with Keauhou Kona Real Estate LLC, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Real Estate for her role as Realtor.

Hazard is the lead agent for Keauhou Kona Real Estate. The firm specializes in realty on the Kona Coast of the Island. She loves the interaction with customers and the challenge of putting together a mutually beneficial contract. The top priority for Hazard is to offer the best customer service possible to ensure a successful transaction with a satisfied client.

With 40 years of Realtor experience under her belt, Hazard knows the ins and outs of the industry like the back of her hand. As a result, she's executed over 1,200 transactions. This resume has helped her maintain a consistent spot at the top of her field for decades. Hazard has maintained her prestige through impeccable customer service and a positive, problem solving attitude.

Kristina is known locally as Kris Hazard. During her professional career, she has accumulated a plethora of credible certifications, such as becoming an Accredited Luxury Home Specialist (ALHS), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) and an Accredited Buyers Representative (ABR). She is licensed in both Hawaii and California. Kristina is also affiliated with the National Association of Realtors, Rotary Club of Kona, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Member of Hawaii Association of Realtors, West Hawaii Association of Realtors and graduate of the Real Estate Institute.

Kristina and her husband, Jim Hazard of 33 years, had traveled to Kona, Hawaii since the 1980's searching for the 'right place to land. They found the property in 1986, built their home and then put the full time move to Hawaii plan into play. Fulfilling a long time dream, the couple relocated to Kona in 2000 after selling their previous California based real estate firm. After a brief trial period of retirement, Hazard returned to doing what she loved, helping clients achieve their real estate goals.

In acknowledgement of her professional achievements, Kristina is the recipient of Pinnacle awards on a national level and Top Realtor awards in the State of Hawaii. She is also well-regarded in the local markets in Hawaii and in California.

When she is not working, Kristina is active in Hawaii's lifestyle activities. As a member of the Kaiopua Canoe Club, she enjoys traditional Hawaiian Outrigger canoe racing. She also enjoys gardening, photography, and spending time with family.

For more information, visit https://www.krishazard.com/ or send an email to krishazard@gmail.com.

