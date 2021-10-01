Kriya Materials calls for new EU legislation to support technical innovation with the goal of reducing global CO2 emissions by 3%

GELEEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kriya Materials, a leading developer and manufacturer of coating liquids and masterbatches, today called for EU legislation to support its new products within the building and automotive industries.

These products will have a direct and positive impact, lowering the energy usage in buildings by up to 35%, and in cars by up to 10%. The potential reduction in overall global CO 2 emissions is 0.5 Gigatons, or 3% of the world's current annual CO 2 emissions.

Validated by independent research institutes, the coating products are applied to building glass resulting in a 35% reduction in energy usage depending on local climate conditions. This is significant, as buildings consume up to 40% of global energy.

The same products applied to car glazing directly impact the CO 2 emissions of combustion engines by reducing air conditioning usage and therefore fuel consumption. In electric vehicles, this will significantly increase the potential range as cooling systems currently account for a large amount of a car's power.

Kriya Materials CEO, Roel Huis in 't Veld, says that support from EU legislators would make a big difference: "Currently, the EU's WLTP test, which is obligatory to determine a new car model's CO 2 emissions, demands that the air-conditioning is switched off! So, the EU acts as if it is not there! This is strange as air-conditioning units are responsible for roughly 10% of an average vehicle's CO 2 emissions.

"Changing legislation would provide an immediate incentive for the automotive industry to implement products such as ours so they are not penalised for their CO 2 emissions.

"It only costs a few Euros per car, and, alongside a significantly lower CO 2 footprint, it greatly improves passenger comfort, so it's a win-win!"

The same applies to buildings. Changing legislation around national building codes would reduce the adoption and overuse of air-conditioning, which is currently growing at an unprecedented rate. As well as increased CO 2 emissions, this has led to energy poverty for many households due to increased bills.

Kriya Materials is a backward integrated nanotech coating company. Central in its strategy is to develop low cost, easy to implement products which when applied lower CO 2 emissions.

For further information, visit https://kriya-materials.com/

