Kroger, America's Largest Grocer, and the UFCW, America's Largest Food and Retail Union, Issue Urgent Call for Nation's Elected Leaders to Designate Grocery Workers as First Responders

CINCINNATI and WASHINGTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Kroger Co., America's largest supermarket, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), America's largest food and retail union, issued a joint statement calling on federal and state government to take swift action to designate associates at grocery stores as "extended first responders" or "emergency personnel." Today's statement follows both Kroger's and the UFCW's direct advocacy on this topic with elected officials over the last five weeks.

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen and UFCW International President Marc Perrone released the following statement:

"Since the onset of this pandemic, Kroger family of companies associates, who are also members of the UFCW, have been working tirelessly to make sure that millions of American families have the fresh food and products they need. As all Americans are now witnessing - grocery workers play a critical role in our communities and they must be protected.

"Working together, Kroger and the UFCW have already taken significant steps to keep Kroger associates safe and reward them for their incredible sacrifices throughout this ongoing crisis. The truth is more must be done and it must be done now.

"Given the significant daily risk these workers face, we are calling on all of our federal and state leaders to take immediate action. Specifically, we are requesting our nation's leaders to assign a temporary designation of first responder or emergency personnel status for all grocery workers. Make no mistake, this designation is absolutely critical as it will ensure these frontline workers have priority access to personal protection equipment like masks and gloves.

"This urgent call for temporary first responder or emergency personnel status is not just about protecting grocery store workers; it is also about protecting the customers they serve and our nation's food supply in general.

"We urge our national and statewide elected leaders to act now and protect these essential workers."

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About the UFCW

The UFCW is the largest private sector union in the United States, representing 1.3 million professionals and their families in grocery stores, meatpacking, food processing, retail shops and other industries. Our members help put food on our nation's tables and serve customers in all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more about the UFCW at www.ufcw.org

