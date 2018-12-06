Kroger and GoodRx Launch the Kroger Rx Savings Club to Redefine the Customer Experience

CINCINNATI, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. announced today the launch of its Rx Savings Club, a new program designed to significantly reduce the cost of prescription drugs for customers across the country, adding to the retailer's Wellness Your Way platform. The program was developed in partnership with GoodRx—America's number one source for prescription drug savings.

The Kroger Rx Savings Club provides customers with exclusive access to discounts on commonly-prescribed generic medications for widespread conditions in the U.S., including diabetes, asthma, mental health issues, women's health concerns, and gastrointestinal and heart health. The program lowers the price of these and many other medications, providing up to an 85 percent savings on thousands of prescriptions.

The Kroger Rx Savings program offers three tiers of low-cost medications:

FREE 30-day/90-day prescriptions

30-day/90-day prescriptions $3 30-day/ $6 90-day prescriptions

30-day/ 90-day prescriptions $6 30-day/ $12 90-day prescriptions

"Kroger is redefining the customer experience by introducing new Wellness Your Way offerings like the Kroger Rx Savings Club," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "Kroger operates nearly 2,200 pharmacies, serving millions of customers across America. Our new partnership with GoodRx provides cost savings for our customers in a simple, practical way and enables us to live our Kroger Health vision of helping people lead healthier lives."

More than 200 million prescriptions are left at pharmacy counters every year because people cannot afford to purchase them. The Kroger Rx Savings Club combines the power of Kroger's nationwide network with GoodRx's pricing technology to create a customer-first program that addresses the high cost of prescription drugs.

Under the program, free medications include amlodipine (Norvasc) for high blood pressure, metformin IR (Glucophage) for diabetes, sertraline (Zoloft) for mental health, montelukast (Singulair) for asthma, and more. Additionally, atorvastatin (Lipitor) was recently ranked as the most popular prescription in America by GoodRx and is only $6 for a 30-day supply and $12 for a 90-day supply when using the program.

Members of the Rx Savings Club will pay an annual fee of $36 for individuals and $72 for families—up to six people are covered under one family membership. The program is rolling out across the country this month.

"Our mission is to help lower the cost of prescriptions in America, and we are very pleased to have worked with Kroger to develop such a significant Rx savings program," said Jim Sheninger, GoodRx's Pharmacy Strategy Officer. "The popularity of the medications included in these discounts, coupled with the extra low-cost pricing tiers, should result in meaningful savings for patients and families—savings that are absolutely critical in this high-priced healthcare landscape."

The Rx Savings Club is another meaningful initiative introduced under Kroger's Wellness Your Way program, providing customers with a variety of personalized health, wellness and nutrition tools, services and programs.

For more information about the Kroger Rx Savings Club, please visit www.krogersc.com.

About Kroger:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About GoodRx:

GoodRx is the leading source for prescription and healthcare savings in America. More than 10 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts on their medications. GoodRx's real-time market-intelligence platform gathers retail prices and coupons for virtually every pharmacy in America, providing savings of up to 80%. GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and one-third of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. Since 2011, Americans - with and without health insurance - have saved more than $7 billion using GoodRx. For more, visit www.goodrx.com.

