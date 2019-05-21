Kroger and Loop Announce Exclusive Grocery Retail Partnership

CINCINNATI, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and Loop, the revolutionary circular e-commerce platform developed by TerraCycle, today announced an exclusive grocery retail partnership agreement in the United States, advancing Kroger's zero-waste vision by reducing single-use plastics in the environment.

Through this partnership, Kroger and Loop will pilot the new reusable packaging system, enabling customers in select markets to purchase more than 100 products from leading consumer brands that have been redesigned with durable containers.

"Our commitment to innovative solutions on our path to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste aligns perfectly with Loop's mission to create a convenient circular packaging platform for consumers," said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "Customers are increasingly seeking out sustainable products and services that fit their lifestyle. As the exclusive grocery retail partner for Loop in the U.S., Kroger is taking another big step toward a world with zero waste."

Products available on the Loop platform are packaged in reusable glass or metal containers and shipped directly to consumers in a specially designed tote. Once used, products are retrieved through free at-home pickup, then cleaned, refilled and reused – creating a first-of-its-kind circular packaging system.

During the first phase of the U.S. launch, a select number of consumers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Washington, D.C. will be able to experience Loop. Beginning May 21, consumers in these states who are interested in being part of the Loop pilot are encouraged to visit www.thekrogerco.com/loop for information on how to apply to become a participant.

In the future, based on consumer response, Kroger and Loop envision creating an in-store Loop experience in a Kroger community.

"Loop was designed from the ground-up to reinvent the way we consume by leveraging the sustainable, circular milkman model of yesterday with the convenience of e-commerce," said Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle. "TerraCycle came together with dozens of major consumer product companies from P&G to Nestle to Unilever, the World Economic Forum, logistics and transportation company UPS and leading retailers Kroger and Walgreens to create a simple and convenient way to enjoy a wide range of products, customized in brand-specific durable and reusable packaging."

Kroger's partnership with Loop is the retailer's latest commitment to reduce single-use plastics under its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan. In 2018, the company became the first U.S. retailer to commit to phasing out single-use plastic grocery shopping bags. As of April 1, Kroger's QFC division in the Pacific Northwest no longer offers customers single-use plastic bags. Kroger also continues efforts to optimize Our Brands product packaging – including Simple Truth® and Simple Truth Organic® items – as part of its 2020 Sustainability Goals.

Kroger customers across the country can learn more about Loop and request updates on Zero Hunger | Zero Waste at www.thekrogerco.com/loop.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Loop

Loop is an initiative from TerraCycle, www.terracycle.com, an innovative waste management company whose mission is to Eliminate the Idea of Waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle hard to recycle waste. Loop has been designed to addresses the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular shopping platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging on the long term.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

