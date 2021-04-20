Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Momentum in 2020

"This past year has been a challenge for so many—especially those who are trying to provide for their families amid hardship," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "In 2020, we continued to deliver on the principles of our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, focusing on ways to support food insecure individuals and families and reduce waste across our entire organization. We have made considerable progress, and the momentum we've achieved shows that the Kroger Family of Companies is always striving for a better tomorrow."

The continued economic impacts of COVID-19 reflect the relevance and impact of Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan. The company remains dedicated to building a more resilient and equitable food system and global supply chain.

Kroger's ongoing commitment to a future without hunger and waste achieved the following notable milestones in 2020:

Zero Hunger

Kroger directed $213 million in charitable giving to help end hunger in its communities, with the organization's total charitable giving reaching $301 million .



in charitable giving to help end hunger in its communities, with the organization's total charitable giving reaching . Kroger associates rescued 90 million pounds of wholesome food from its stores, food processing plants and distribution centers through its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Food Rescue program. While total surplus food donations declined 10% as more customers were stocking up and preparing meals at home, increased charitable donations enabled critical feeding programs in our communities.



In food and funds combined, Kroger directed a record one-year total of 640 million meals to individuals and families struggling with hunger across the country, an increase from 493 million meals in 2019.

Zero Waste

Kroger achieved 81% waste diversion from landfills company-wide, up 1% from the prior year. The company also reduced total trash sent to landfills by 4% versus the prior year.



Kroger expanded its food waste recycling programs to 2,285 stores, up from 2,120 stores in 2019, reflecting the launch of new programs in the retailer's Central ( Illinois and Indiana ), Dallas and Houston supermarket divisions.



and ), and supermarket divisions. 31 of 34 Kroger-operated manufacturing plants are Zero Waste facilities, an important milestone against the company's Zero Waste goals.

Recognizing Kroger's Zero Heroes

"Freeing our communities of hunger and waste requires leadership and commitment from our Kroger Family of Companies and beyond. We want to recognize and thank our Zero Heroes, associates, customers and students around the country who have dedicated time and energy to achieving our ambitious goals," said McMullen. "We owe a debt of gratitude to these Zero Heroes every day as we create a brighter future for people and our planet."

For each store team and individual associate Zero Hero, Kroger will direct a $2,000 grant on their behalf to a local nonprofit organization of their choice that helps advance the collective mission.

Kroger's 2020 Zero Heroes include:

FOOD DONATION HEROES: These are the leading teams across the country that have implemented Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Food Rescue program exceptionally well and redirected thousands of pounds of surplus food to their communities.

Store 224 Alaska Store 673 Arizona Store 359 California Store 755 California Store 059 Colorado Store 263 Indiana Store 970 Indiana Store 537 Illinois Store 015 Kansas Store 392 Kentucky Store 407 Kentucky Store 737 Michigan Store 492

Mississippi Store 341 Nevada Store 891 Ohio Store 671 South Carolina Store 686 Tennessee Store 014 Texas Store 594 Texas Store 501 Virginia Store 857 Washington Mid-South D.C. Supply Chain Winchester Dairy Manufacturing



ASSOCIATE FUNDRAISING HEROES: These are the cashiers across the Kroger Family of Companies' retail footprint who led the way in activating donations by asking customers to help end hunger by rounding up their order at checkout to benefit The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation.



Jen Tudor Cincinnati-Dayton Division Colleen Burrows Columbus Division Nick Damico Columbus Division Beth Tipton Columbus Division Candice Peterson Dallas Division Steve Pounds Dallas Division Julie Wolff Dallas Division Rockie Ubleman Dallas Division Mahin Boca Dallas Division Anatoli Bondarchuk Fred Meyer Division Sonja Smith Fred Meyer Division Sandy Carmichael Fred Meyer Division Kelly Standley Fred Meyer Division Michelle Rankin Fred Meyer Division Kim Tucker Fred Meyer Division Patty Kuzma Fred Meyer Division Anton Nordberg Fred Meyer Division Debra Bilyeu Fred Meyer Division Judith Lesliepatton Fred Meyer Division Robin Morris Fred Meyer Division Debra Van Matre Houston Division Dee Dee Hamby Mid-Atlantic Division Kathy Lange QFC Division Kurt Mincin QFC Division

Kroger is also recognizing nearly 2,000 dedicated students across 42 states as Zero Heroes for taking action during the 2020-2021 school year to advance United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger and Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production. In partnership with InnerView Technologies, students from over 340 schools invested nearly 60,000 hours of service – despite more virtual learning and fewer volunteer events – to support Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste mission by learning about global social and environmental issues and taking action locally.

"We are grateful for the effort of every Zero Hero and our entire community to lift up Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment, which continues to drive meaningful outcomes," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. "There are still many families and communities experiencing the impacts of hunger and waste in our country. We are committed to doing even more to meet our goals and create a future with zero hunger and zero waste – and we encourage other organizations to join our moonshot mission."

