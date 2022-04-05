Kroger Dallas Division Launches Restaurant Supply

"Supply chain bottlenecks are impacting nearly every restaurant across the country – this opportunity comes at a great time for small and independent restaurants," said Corey Mobley, Executive Director of the North Texas Region of the Texas Restaurant Association. "We're proud to work with Kroger to strengthen our industry."

"Running a restaurant has always been difficult – and today it feels like it's harder than ever," said Jay Scherger, Director, Kroger Technology & Digital/E-Commerce Accelerator. "This new service will bring our fresh assortment directly to regional businesses – all at consistent prices, product availability and delivery cadence they can count on."

Regional restaurants, bakeries and catering companies are invited to take part in this service that offers free next-day delivery on all orders of $250 or more. Businesses can order by midnight and receive next-day deliveries seven days a week.

"Like our resident shoppers, we know our commercial customers want options and solutions that offers fresh food, consistent pricing and reliability," said Keith Shoemaker, President, Kroger Dallas Division. "When our DFW restaurants think food, we want them to think Kroger. We look forward to providing this new offering and extension of our overall grocery ecosystem."

Interested organizations can learn more and start their first order at www.kroger.com/restaurantsupply. Businesses must submit an EIN and Texas state tax ID to begin an order.

About The Kroger Co.

