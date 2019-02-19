Kroger Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Investors

CINCINNATI, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its fourth quarter 2018 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,765 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

