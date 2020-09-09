Kroger Health Expands Flu Shot Program to Help Combat the Challenges of COVID-19

"With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we were able to assist thousands of people in getting a test in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated."

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that during an average flu season, 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu, with an average of 500,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Since March, more than 370,000 Americans have already been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, marking the potential for a significant burden on the already taxed healthcare system. In addition, according to symptom lists published by the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are similar, which may create the potential for confusion, anxiety, and loss of productivity as schools and businesses work through their COVID-19 plans and protocols.

"It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19," said Doug Cornelius, health and wellness director for Kroger Health. "That's why it's so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu, but may also help reduce misidentification as COVID-19."

To receive a flu shot, customers and associates can make an appointment online at krogerhealth.com/flu. They can also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay. Flu shots will be administered at all of Kroger Health's 2,200 pharmacies and 223 clinics (called The Little Clinic) across 35 states, in addition to larger venues such as the Ohio State Fairgrounds and Expo Center, the Salem (Virginia) Civic Center, and the Indianapolis Zoo. Additional drive-thru Flu Shot Centers will open in various locations across 19 regions over the next several weeks.

Companies and other organizations also have the option to work with Kroger Health to set up vaccine clinics for their members. Flu shot events can be held on site with flu shots administered by Kroger Health pharmacists or nurse practitioners. Kroger Health is also helping employers address both COVID-19 and flu via its COVIDCare Plus program, which includes an FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit and additional services such as vaccine clinics, telehealth, and screening programs for personalized health management.

For more information on all Kroger Health flu programs for both individuals and organizations, please visit krogerhealth.com.

Media Assets: To download flu shot photography, visit here.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics (called The Little Clinic) in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent and manage chronic disease. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About The Kroger Co.:

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

