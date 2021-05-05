Kroger Health Launches Over-the-Counter Rapid Antigen Self-Test Kits

CINCINNATI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the launch of Abbott's BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, an over-the-counter SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test that has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for self-testing without the need for a prescription from a healthcare professional. The test allows individuals to receive results within 15 minutes, in the comfort of their own home as it does not require laboratory processing. The test is designed for individuals with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection.

"The U.S. has made tremendous strides in the battle with COVID-19, with vaccination efforts proving successful, yet testing continues to be a critical pillar in the fight against this public health crisis," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "We know Americans will greatly benefit from having access to affordable, at-home testing to support diagnostic needs, and Kroger Health is grateful that we can continue to be part of the solution by providing access to diagnostic testing as well as administering COVID-19 vaccines."

"This virus remains unpredictable, which is why we can't let our guard down on testing, especially as people get back to seeing more of each other in a variety of spaces like workplaces, schools, and family events," said Andrea F. Wainer, executive vice president of Abbott's rapid and molecular diagnostics business. "Abbott will continue making its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test available in more national retail settings like Kroger so that people can quickly and easily find the test and get back to living their pre-pandemic lifestyles with more assurance."

Keeping over-the-counter tests available at home can allow individuals to be prepared when it matters. Individuals can feel more confident about attending events, visiting loved ones, or traveling when using this test for COVID-19 screening.

Kroger Health remains a COVID-19 response leader that has provided patients, associates, and other businesses with a suite of solutions through its COVIDCare+ offering, including vaccines, viral and antibody testing, and resources. In collaboration with the Biden administration, and as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, Kroger Health's multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals has administered more than 3.5 million vaccinations. To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit here.

Kroger Health also plans to add at-home COVID-19 antigen testing to its employer-focused health and wellness solutions. Employers or organizations can use this test to facilitate regular, low-cost testing as a tool to re-open workplaces. For inquiries regarding this offering, please visit the COVIDCare+ partner page for more information.

Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test will be available for purchase at all Kroger retail locations and will be coming soon to Kroger.com. Each box contains two nasal swab tests, which are intended to be used twice over three days with at least 36 hours between tests. According to the FDA, this kind of serial testing can increase the chances of detecting asymptomatic infection and offers schools, workplaces, communities, and other entities new options to screen for COVID-19.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Our team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names . We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .



About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

The BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Antigen Self Test is a lateral flow immunoassay intended for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from individuals with or without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 infection when tested twice over three days with at least 36 hours between tests. This test is authorized for non-prescription home use with self-collected direct anterior nasal (nares) swab samples from individuals aged 15 years or older or adult collected anterior nasal swab samples from individuals aged two years or older.

The BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag tests have not been FDA cleared or approved. They have been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization. The tests have been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and are only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

