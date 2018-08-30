Kroger Launches #ZeroHungerZeroWaste Donation Challenge

"By donating a bag of food from your pantry or a Kroger store, you have the power to feed local families and communities and inspire your friends to do same," said Jessica Adelman, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "Paradoxically, 1 in 8 Americans struggles with hunger every day, while 40 percent of the food produced in the country goes uneaten, which includes the food waste we sometimes create in our own households and kitchens. It's an absurdity we can all address in big and small ways."

How to participate in the #ZeroHungerZeroWaste Donation Challenge:

Donate a bag of groceries to a local food bank or shelter during the month of September;

Post a photo of your donation with the hashtag #ZeroHungerZeroWaste;

Tag a friend and issue a donation challenge to them to donate food during the month of September;

Tag your local food bank or shelter, to help raise awareness throughout your community about where and how to donate.

In 2017, Kroger donated more than 325 million meals through Feeding America and aims to donate three billion meals by 2025.

Kroger was recently recognized for its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative by Fortune on the publication's 2018 Change the World list, which features 57 companies across the world that are helping the planet and addressing social problems.

Kroger's longstanding partner Feeding America operates 200 food banks that serve communities around the country. To find your local food bank, visit: http://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank/

