Kroger Louisville Division Recalls Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food because of Elevated Vitamin D Levels

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a recall by Sunshine Mills, Inc., the Kroger Louisville division announced it has removed from sale Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food produced by the supplier. The dog food was sold in one Kroger store located at 2440 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. Only Abound Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe dog food with the listed UPC numbers and Best by Dates are affected by this recall. The recall was initiated because the product had the potential to contain an elevated level of Vitamin D, which may cause renal failure.

Dogs ingesting elevated levels of Vitamin D may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss. Vitamin D, when consumed at very high levels, can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction. Consumers with dogs who have consumed any of the products listed above and are exhibiting any of these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian. No reports of illness or injury have been reported to date.

Product UPC Best by Dates Size Abound Chicken and

Brown Rice Recipe Dog

Food 11110-83556 November 1, 2018

<THRU>

November 16, 2019 4 LB

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not allow their pet to consume and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Sunshine Mills, Inc. customer service at 1-800-705-2111 from 7 a.m. CST to 4 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday or by email at customer.service@sunshinemills.com.

Kroger's Louisville Division operates 116 retail food stores in Kentucky, Southern Indiana and Southern Illinois. Our 17,354 division associates are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human SpiritTM, serving the region through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

