Kroger Names First-Ever Agency of Record: DDB New York

" Kroger is excited to partner with DDB New York to uplift our brand," said Mike Donnelly, Kroger's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "At Kroger, we believe that no matter who you are, where you're from, how you shop or what you like to eat, everyone deserves to have affordable, easy-to-enjoy, fresh food. This partnership will solidify Kroger's position as a food authority, further proving to all of America that Kroger stands for fresh and quality."

As America's grocery store, Kroger will work with DDB to evolve the company brand as it transitions to become an omnichannel retailer, powered by four modalities: Store, Delivery, Pickup and Ship. DDB's work will build on Kroger's history and purpose to Feed the Human Spirit® with an elevated creative and strategic approach, deepening Kroger's connection with customers today and into the future.

"DDB New York stood out for its creativity, passion for our business and industry, and collaborative spirit," said Mandy Rassi, Kroger's head of brand building. "Consumers make 221 food-related decisions a day. A standout brand and narrative will drive more customers to choose Kroger more often via any channel. Kroger and DDB will work together to cut through the 'sea of sameness' that has arisen in grocery retail advertising, thereby supporting our transformation as a company."

"All of us at DDB are humbled and excited to be named Kroger's Agency of Record," said Audrey Melofchik, President of DDB New York. "It is evident that the Kroger team is as eager as we are to work in partnership to bring the retail brand to new heights. There is massive creative potential to be explored within the brand, and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Kroger."

This new partnership follows the recent news that DDB Worldwide was named the #2 Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and marks the first major new business agreement for the New York agency under Melofchik's leadership.

DDB's first project for Kroger is expected to launch later this year.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About DDB

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. In 2019 DDB Worldwide was named the Cannes Festival's #2 Network of the year, and the Gunn Report has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

