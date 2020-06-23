Kroger Technology & Digital Named to Computerworld's Top 100 Best Places to Work in IT

"Our technology and digital team continues to create innovative experiences that are fundamentally changing the way we serve customers across America," said Yael Cosset, chief technology and digital officer. "Kroger's relentless focus on delivering solutions focused on both customers and associates is what drives our ability to transform the shopping experience and is what makes Kroger a special place for our team."

The 100 Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is developed based on categories like benefits, career development, and training and retention. Computerworld also conducts surveys of IT associates, and their responses are a factor in determining the rankings.

This summer, as part of its emphasis on workplace culture and developing talent, Kroger's technology and digital team is offering its first virtual summer internship program where more than 30 interns will work on real projects impactful to the business as well as participate in a series of virtual networking, mentorship and community service opportunities. The virtual internship format will expand in the fall semester, and interested students can apply by contacting [email protected].

"A big part of our organization's culture is providing opportunities to grow, learn and develop the talented and passionate team behind the company's seamless ecosystem," continued Cosset. "Our internship program offers real-life opportunities to future industry talent, which has never been more important to those entering the workforce, and I'm proud of our ability to continue to provide these experiences in the current environment."

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

