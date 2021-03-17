Kroger to Host 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced that it will hold a virtual investor conference on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Kroger executives will provide an update on strategic initiatives and a question-and-answer session will follow immediately after presentations.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com on March 31 from 9:00 a.m. (ET) to approximately 12:00 p.m. (ET). Click on Events & Presentations to access the event. An on-demand replay of the presentations will be available starting at approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve 60 million households annually through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

Related Links

http://www.kroger.com

