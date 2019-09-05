Kroger's Simple Truth® Brand Launches Plant Based Collection

"Since its launch in January 2013, Simple Truth has become the leading natural and organic brand in the country, with annual sales exceeding $2.3 billion," said Phipps. "As more of our customers embrace a flexitarian lifestyle, choosing to prioritize healthier food choices and reduce their environmental footprint, we are excited to meet their needs. We are introducing our Simple Truth Plant Based collection to offer even more fresh, remarkably delicious, animal-free food to provide shoppers with a greater selection of choices that are more accessible and affordable."

Increasing numbers of U.S. consumers, especially millennials and women, are following a flexitarian style of eating, as Kroger reported in its 2019 food trends outlook. Studies show that nearly one-third of the country's population is integrating more plant-based food into their lifestyle and reducing their daily meat and dairy intake.

Kroger's team of chefs, food scientists and nutritionists collaborated to develop the collection's recipes that offer 100% plant-based alternatives.

Snapshot of Simple Truth Plant Based Collection:

Meatless Burger Patties

Meatless Grinds

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Alfredo Pasta Sauce

Bolognese Pasta Sauce

Deli Slices (Black Forest Ham and Salt & Pepper Turkey)

Sausage (Kielbasa and Chorizo)

Cream Cheese

Sour Cream

French Onion Dip

Queso

"Kroger's commitment to innovating and creating new plant-based food mirrors the growing number of customers exploring meat and dairy alternatives," said Nicole Davis, Kroger's senior category strategy and innovation manager for Our Brands. "Taste is and will always be our number one focus, and you can expect Kroger to continue to invest in this category as we are committed to providing our customers with products that support their eating preferences and health and wellness goals."

Health and weight management are key factors that consumers keep in mind when choosing a dietary lifestyle, and often, promoting animal welfare and reducing environmental impact are also commonly-cited reasons. A study published in 2018 by Science found that plant-based diets can reduce environmental emissions, including greenhouse gases, from food production by more than 70 percent.

"We are thrilled to see Kroger continue to embrace plant-based foods, particularly plant-based meat in this way," said Bruce Friedrich, The Good Food Institute Executive Director. "It's a defining moment when America's largest grocer launches an entire collection of plant-based meat and dairy products and is clear proof that plant-based has truly gone mainstream. We look forward to other grocers following Kroger's lead."

"Kroger is at the intersection of plant-based curiosity and culinary innovation. Our customers are really open right now to exploring plant-based alternatives, and we're responding with our new collection," added Phipps on stage.

With new Simple Truth Plant Based products arriving every month this fall into 2020, the collection will include easy-to-identify packaging, featuring a distinct icon that will help customers locate the items as they navigate through store aisles or when shopping on kroger.com.

The entire Simple Truth portfolio includes more than 1,550 natural and organic products, with new items launching monthly. To learn more about the brand, visit the Simple Truth page on kroger.com.

To download pictures of the new Simple Truth Plant Based collection, visit here.

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,761 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About The Good Food Institute

The Good Food Institute is a global nonprofit focused on building a sustainable, healthy, and just food system. Our team of scientists, entrepreneurs, lawyers, and policy experts are harnessing the power of food innovation and markets to accelerate the transition of the world's food system to plant-based and cell-based meat, eggs, and dairy.

About The Good Food Conference

The Good Food Conference is the world's leading event focused on accelerating the marketplace for plant-based and cell-based meat. The event brings together pioneering food companies, innovators, investors, policymakers, and scientists who are working to shape the future of food.

