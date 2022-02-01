KromaTiD Announces the Launch of Cell Culture Services

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on over ten years of experience in the cell culture and isolation of cell products, KromaTiD is excited to announce the launch of a comprehensive suite of Cell and Blood Culture growth, isolation, processing, and quality control services.

Focused on the cell types most important for gene and cell therapy and oncology applications, KromaTiD will grow your IPSCs, T-Cells, adherent/non-adherent cell lines or blood samples at scale, qualify your cells with a wide array of cellular assays and then isolate and ship your standard cell products such as DNA, T-Cells, or metaphase chromosomes for your downstream use. Beyond their growing list of standard cell services, if you have proprietary or engineered cell lines or very specific testing requirements KromaTiD will tailor a cell service to meet your specific requirements.

Erin Cross, KromaTiD's Director of Whole Genome Analysis had this to say on our cell services "Cell services have always been an integral part of the single-cell whole-genome analysis KromaTiD is known for". We optimized these processes for our large pharma and gene therapy customers, and we are delighted to now offer our industry-leading expertise in cell culture, cell products, and single-cell assays to the world."

Where genomic stability and integrity of your cell lines is critical, KromaTiD also offers the industry-leading suite of assays for qualifying the genomic integrity of your cells. By combining G-banding with our own ultra-high-resolution dGH Screen™ and dGH In-site™ we can provide you the assurance that your critical cell lines and cell products are consistent from batch to batch and study to study.

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD is transforming the fields of genome engineering through the discovery and characterization of genomic structural changes that help leading gene editing and pharmaceutical companies advance therapies to market. KromaTiD offers a powerful suite of products and services for studying genomic rearrangements, custom assay development services, and preclinical research support in the Company's research.



