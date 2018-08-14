KromaTiD Inc. to Present at the 2019 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD, Inc. announced today that it has been selected to present at the 2019 Biotech Showcase and investor conference. David P. Sebesta, KromaTiD's Chief Commercial Officer, will provide a business and technology update. Applications of directional Genomic Hybridization (dGH) for single-cell analysis of structural genomic misrepair associated with gene editing methods such as CRISPR-Cas9 will be the focus. The conference will be held January 7-9 in San Francisco, and KromaTiD will be presenting at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square on Monday, January 7, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. PST.

About Directional Genomic Hybridization (dGH™):

dGH™ is a structural genomics platform uniquely capable of de novo discovery, detection and quantitation of random, low frequency and complex structural variations.

About KromaTiD

Based in Fort Collins Colorado, KromaTiD offers a full suite of dGH™ and Pinpoint FISH™ structural genomic solutions, including custom products and services. KromaTiD is seeking strategic partners to accelerate the development of its high throughput, automated, whole genome platform to enable widespread adoption of their powerful approach to structural genomics for a variety of applications, including gene editing, undiagnosed diseases screening and oncology.

