KromaTiD Receives $2.0 Million of Growth Capital Investment from BroadOak Capital Partners

LONGMONT, Colo., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KromaTiD is pleased to announce that BroadOak Capital Partners has made an investment in the Company. KromaTiD's sales and operations are rapidly accelerating, driven by growing market adoption of their products and services, such as the recently launched dGH In-Site™ and dGH SCREEN™ products for gene editing and gene therapy applications. This capital will be used to accelerate commercialization, support ongoing product development, and to increase capacity to meet growing demand.

KromaTiD's directional Genomic Hybridization™, or dGH™, today provides the genomic structural context necessary to optimize gene editing strategies for research and clinical purposes, such as therapeutic gene editing based on CRISPR technologies, requiring measurements that can only be made with a single cell, genome-wide analysis provided by dGH™.

"We are delighted to have BroadOak's support and access to their expertise in the biopharma markets" says Christopher Tompkins, KromaTiD's CEO. "With this non-dilutive funding, we are able expand our current services to biopharma, providing essential structural context to genomic manipulations associated with the development of breakthrough gene therapies. BroadOak's financing further enables the launch of our suite of whole genome, single cell genomic analysis products, bringing previously unheard-of capabilities to the gene editing and gene therapy markets."

BroadOak, a life science focused merchant bank, is active within the research tools, diagnostics and services sectors. Bill Snider, partner, commented "KromaTiD is well positioned in one of the fastest growing sectors and is capable of delivering products and services to solve a critical need in confirmation of genomic editing in advanced therapies. The company's growth throughout 2020 is testament to the value they provide."

For further information and to learn more, please see us at www.kromatid.com or contact David Sebesta at 303-775-1512 or via email at [email protected].

About KromaTiD, Inc.

KromaTiD is transforming the fields of genome engineering through the discovery and characterization of genomic structural changes that help leading gene editing and pharmaceutical companies advance therapies to market. KromaTiD offers a powerful suite of products and services for studying genomic rearrangements, custom assay development services and preclinical research support in the Company's research and GLP laboratory operations. KromaTiD's proprietary Pinpoint FISH™ and directional Genomic Hybridization platforms (dGHTM) have applications throughout genomics, providing direct, definitive data on structural variations that no other technologies can provide. We provide the essential genomic structural context to sequence.

