Kronos and PlanSource Launch Unified Benefits Solution

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanSource and Kronos Incorporated, a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions, announced today the development of the Kronos Benefits Center, an advanced benefits administration solution that seamlessly integrates with two Kronos HCM suites, Workforce Ready and Workforce Dimensions HCM. Powered by PlanSource technology, the Kronos Benefits Center is designed for companies of all sizes and in all industries to administer all aspects of their benefits and provide employees with a modern, consumer-friendly benefits shopping and enrollment experience.

"The future of HCM is happening right now," said Jayson Saba, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Kronos. "Fluctuating regulations and the need to educate consumers around their increasingly complex benefits choices has made it essential for companies to simplify their technology approach and offer employees a unified HR and benefits experience that provides any time, any device access. We are confident that our partnership with PlanSource and the introduction of the Kronos Benefits Center will give companies a solid edge in this new environment."

A Modern Experience for the Modern Workforce

The Kronos Benefits Center powered by PlanSource is an enterprise-grade benefits platform which users access directly from within Workforce Ready and Workforce Dimensions HCM. New information and updates to employees, dependents and payroll deductions are updated instantly, saving HR teams time and giving them instant access to critical information.

The Kronos Benefits Center includes numerous features to help employees enroll in and better manage their benefits, including a mobile-friendly shopping and enrollment experience, built-in educational materials, and decision support tools that guide them to the best plan. For HR teams, it offers a highly configurable and flexible benefits system with scannable dashboards and advanced tools for compliance and self-service billing and reconciliation. The system is designed to accommodate all types of benefits models including defined contribution, and allows administrators to manage complex voluntary benefits and plans from multiple insurance carriers.

"In the new era of HR and benefits administration, collaboration and connectivity are vital to long-term success," said Nancy Sansom, CCO of PlanSource. "The Kronos Benefits Center provides busy HR teams with much-needed visibility into their entire HCM processes, allowing them to work more efficiently and build strategies that attract, cultivate and retain top talent. Our partnership with Kronos has been very fruitful and we are pleased to work with them to create a solution that provides a better benefits and HR experience for employers, employees and their families."

The Kronos Benefits Center is available to companies with more than 100 employees starting in early 2019.

About Kronos Incorporated

Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 3.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

