KruseCom Announces New Remote Data Sanitation and Erasure Services for Enterprise and Government Customers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KruseCom, a leading provider of IT, data security and regulatory compliance services to Fortune 1,000 companies and government customers, announces the addition of its new remote data sanitation and erasure services.

Cretified Data Erasure and Destruction Services

Many Fortune 1000 companies have moved to a fully remote environment. In turn, this leaves company data and information in the hands of their remote workforce. KruseCom's new data sanitation and erasure services allow enterprise and government customers to safely erase and sanitize computer drives remotely, while providing all necessary certification to protect sensitive data and avoid major liability.

Marc Sherman, CEO stated, "With over 35 years in the computer industry, KruseCom is one of the early pioneers in data security, setting the standards for drive erasure, while providing comprehensive certification. We are pleased to now offer remote data erasure services designed specifically to address the unique security issues presented by at home or terminated employees and the requirement to either upgrade or turn in their technology. We can deploy the service on-line and provide certified reports to ensure compliance with all NIST, DoD, and HIPAA requirements. These services provide third party verification to ensure that the client has met all local, state, and federal guidelines. This level of verification also provides greater protection against liability that would occur due to breaches of sensitive corporate or customer data."

By verifying all data on hard drives has been safely and permanently erased, KruseCom's new services ensure compliance with the following laws:

1) The Privacy Acy of 1974

2) The Computer Security Act of 1987

3) The Computer Matching and Privacy Protection Act of 1988

4) The Electronic Communication Privacy Act

5) The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

6) The Health Insurance Portability and accountability Act (HIPAA)

The Department of Defense set forth protocols to ensure certified data destruction and sanitation referred to as the National Industry Security Program (NSIP). Krusecom values the security of its customers and adheres to the NISP programs so that all sanitation projects are certified to the highest standards possible. The DoD 5220-22m standard states that non-removable rigid disks or hard drives must be sanitized for reuse by overwriting all addressable locations with M sensitization method, as originally defined by NISP in the National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual (NISPOM), which is one of the most common sensitization methods used in data destruction software.

Krusecom complies with the most up to date NIST 800—88 guidelines for secure media sensitization, which includes secure erase, 1x, 3x, and 7x DOD with verify options, as well as many other methods.

