Krusteaz Pancake and Muffin Mixes Earn ChefsBest® Excellence Award

SEATTLE, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Krusteaz, maker of premium baking, pancake and waffle mixes, today announces that its Protein Buttermilk Pancake, Protein Blueberry Muffin, Buttermilk Pancake, and Blueberry Muffin have all been honored with the ChefsBest Excellence Award from ChefsBest®, an independent judging organization that identifies and honors high quality and great-tasting grocery products. Available nationally, these products now display the ChefsBest trusted medallion to signify the recognition.

The ChefsBest® Excellence Award is awarded to brands that surpass quality standards established by a panel of independent professional chefs, the Certified Master Tasters®. Through a rigorous testing process, the Krusteaz products were evaluated using the ChefsBest proprietary testing method, Sensory Attribute Quality Analysis (SAQA®). Using SAQA®, the panel evaluated the appearance, aroma, taste, flavor and texture to objectively measure quality. All products within ChefsBest evaluations are presented to the panel blind, so no bias from brand or packaging can be introduced.

"The ChefsBest medallion is a recognizable and trusted mark that conveys a variety of coveted taste claims, backed by expert data," said Chris Faridniya, a representative from ChefsBest. "With this addition to their packaging, the Krusteaz brand is now able to showcase the high-quality and taste attributes of both new and core products. Four products being honored is a particularly unique accomplishment and a testament to this high-quality brand."

"Consumers want nutritious and easy breakfast options that don't sacrifice on excellent taste, a standard that is core to every Krusteaz product," said Andy Heily, President & CEO of Continental Mills. "We are excited to display the ChefsBest medallion so consumers can more easily identify our stand-out products the next time they are at the supermarket. We're particularly proud that two of our newest products in the whole-grain line, the Protein Buttermilk Pancake and Protein Blueberry Muffin, not only met the standards required for the ChefsBest Excellence Award but were also judged superior to Kodiak Cakes, in each category respectively."

The Krusteaz Protein Buttermilk Pancake, Protein Blueberry Muffin, Buttermilk Pancake, and Blueberry Muffin are all available at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit Krusteaz.com.

About Krusteaz®

The Krusteaz story began in 1932 when a group of women from a Seattle bridge club created a just-add-water pie crust that was an industry first. Today, Krusteaz remains a family-owned business that stands for innovative products, premium ingredients and easy-to-make mixes to fit every occasion. The product line includes pancakes, waffles, muffins, cornbread, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, crumb cakes and a line of Gluten Free products. Every box invites consumers to have fun in the kitchen, get a little messy, fuel their creativity and enjoy the possibilities Krusteaz mixes bring to the table.

About Continental Mills, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer and marketer of baking and beverage mixes, snacks and other high-quality food products. Located in Tukwila, WA, the family-owned company has strong branded products sold under its Krusteaz®, WildRoots®, Kretschmer® Wheat Germ and Alpine® Cider lines as well as several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills' products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States.

