Kruze Consulting Releases Accounting Deadline Integration For Google Calendar

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kruze Consulting, a leading CFO consulting company for startups, today released Startup Tax Deadlines integration for Google Calendar. The integration populates users' Google calendars with major local, state and federal corporate tax deadlines for startups in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, New York City, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Santa Monica, Seattle and Washington DC.

Federal tax returns, Delaware Annual filings, local Gross Receipts taxes, state business licenses - most states hold startups to the same level of regulatory scrutiny as established businesses. One way Founders can pave the road to success is by being mindful of important tax compliance regulations ahead of important events like funding rounds. Keeping track of these deadlines can be a challenge, which is why Kruze Consulting created these calendars.

"We are seeing more and more top tier VC's hiring white-glove law firms to conduct legal, tax and regulatory due diligence. Early-stage founders who expect to raise large amounts of venture capital should take steps to stay compliant from day 1, so that they can fly through due diligence," Vanessa Kruze, CEO and Founder of Kruze Consulting. "If you are a startup founder who wants to DIY basic tax compliance, these calendars are a helpful resource. Of course, we recommend that once you raise enough capital you outsource this tedious work to an expert like us so that you can focus on growing your startup."

"We know that operating a startup in San Francisco means we have to deal with tax and regulatory paperwork," remarked Sam Rawstorne, Co-founder & COO of Myia Health , a healthcare startup using real-world data to power new standards of care for chronically ill patients at home. "Thankfully, Kruze takes care of this work for us so we can focus on our business."

By hiring a consulting firm like Kruze, Founders can realize many of the benefits of a traditional CPA combined with the expert guidance of a CFO. For rapidly growing startups, employing the technology leveraged by Kruze brings unprecedented value for a reasonable cost.

About Kruze Consulting

Kruze provides Startup CFO Consulting to over 170+ startups in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, New York, and other major startup hubs. To date, Kruze's clients have raised over $500 million in venture capital in the last 12 months and are market leading Saas, software, eCommerce, eHealth and FinTech startups. Founded in 2012 by Vanessa Kruze, a big four alum, startup controller and CPA, the firm handles all things accounting, tax, finance, & HR. Everything from interim CFO Consulting, financial modeling, startup tax returns, venture debt consulting, 409A valuations, bookkeeping, AR/AP, and Seed/Series A/B Fundraising Preparation can be seamlessly handled by the professionals at Kruze. Visit https://kruzeconsulting.com/ to learn more.

