KRY- Premiere for World's First Psychological Treatment in VR Without Leaving Home

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital healthcare provider KRY, headquartered in Sweden, is the first in the world to offer a new treatment method for stage fright and fear of public speaking. The new treatment method strengthens KRY's position as innovative industry leaders.

"At KRY, our aim is to offer high-quality, accessible healthcare-on the patients' terms. Several studies on treating common psychological disorders with a combination of VR and CBT therapy have shown good results. We wanted to transform this research into practice, offering our patients modern and efficient treatment," says Jesper Enander, Director of Psychology at KRY.

For someone who otherwise doesn't dare to challenge their fear in person, doing exercises in a virtual environment can be a great first step. In the virtual world, the patient can be exposed to challenging feelings and scenarios within a calm, controlled environment-for example in his/her home. From a platform on the patient's smartphone or tablet, the psychologist can see what the patient is seeing and guides him/her virtually in real time.

The treatment is aimed at people over the age of 18 who suffer from fear of public speaking. The patient receives a VR headset home. Over the course of a week, the patient works intensively with his/her psychologist, undergoing four different VR exercises in which the patient practices public speaking in different scenarios, with real-time guidance and support from the psychologist.

"KRY strives constantly to integrate new technologies into healthcare. We are leading this development in Europe, and will soon introduce more solutions that make healthcare better and more accessible to our patients," says Johannes Schildt, CEO at KRY.

Contact:

Linda Bengtsson

Press Manager KRY

+46-70-591-89-25

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/16551/2635345/8a7522adb565b3ef_org.jpg Jesper Enander 4Print RGB http://mb.cision.com/Public/16551/2635345/8b7140d3fb2a3a88_org.jpg JOHANNES SCHILDT 0481 1 1

SOURCE KRY