KRY First with Therapy Online for Children and Young People

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today KRY starts Sweden's first digital psychologist service for children and young people. The investment is an extension of the psychological services to adults, which has been offered since beginning 2018.

"The need for psychiatric care among children and young people is extensive and waiting times in the traditional care is unacceptable.. With our new venture, we create opportunities for families to book an online meeting with a psychologist within a day", "says Martin Forster, leading the child psychology project at KRY.

KRY's focus on psychological care for children and adolescents consists of first-line care, that is, the reception of patients with mild to moderate mental health. It can for example be children with anxiety, depression and conduct problems. . The treatment offered is cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). Meetings can be conducted with both guardians and the child, separate or together. Older children (16-17 years old) will also be able to book own meetings, without necessarily informing their guardians.

"Many children and young people are used to online communication, which can lower the threshold of seeking help. It will also simplify the logistics involved in having meetings with teachers or separated parents, says Martin Forster.

Leading researchers and policymakers have recently stated that psychiatric care needs to have a more preventive focus and be implemented in new ways, in particular through new technological solutions. KRY's initiative is a way to develop care in that direction and to take on a huge societal challenge.

"Both in Sweden and in several other countries, we see a trend of increased mental health issues in the younger population. Online therapy is an effective and secure way to take on that challenging development, says Martin Forster.

