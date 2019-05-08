Kryon Launches Global Partner Program

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider known for its business-centric approach and its unique full-cycle AI-based automation innovations, today announced the launch of the global Kryon Partner Program, created to build the framework for joint collaboration with exclusive partners worldwide to expand sales of its innovative RPA solutions.

Partners signing up for the partner program will be able to fulfill their customers' automation needs with Kryon's superior RPA platform, creating high business impact with minimal investment.

In order to support the expansion, Kryon has brought Jim O'Gara on board as Vice President, Global Channels. Mr. O'Gara has over 20 years of experience growing sales, business development and strategic alliances for well known global enterprise companies, such as Apple, HP, Informix, AltaVista, Ivanti and SugarCRM.

"Under Jim's leadership, Kryon will be recruiting partners, who are committed to the digital transformation era, those who recognize the explosive growth and value of the RPA market, and want to work with a best-in-class solution provider like Kryon to drive new levels of enterprise automation to the market," said Richard French, Chief Revenue Officer at Kryon.

The Kryon Channel Partner Program comprises four Levels; Gold, Silver, Bronze and Referral. Each level provides unique benefits matched to the partners' annual sales and certification requirements. The program offers a wide range of sales and training development courses for partners to rapidly achieve competency and certification in Kryon's market-leading solution. Competitive discounts will be tied to annual product revenue achievements.

Other benefits provided to Kryon partners include:

Increased sales and execution plans that help drive greater awareness and pipeline development

Participation in deal registration

Dedicated Kryon channel manager

Professional sales & marketing support

Free access to the Kryon Academy, Kryon's online and classroom training and certification portal

Access to the Kryon Partner Portal, providing a wealth of resources on the industry, competitive positioning, presentation templates, use cases and testimonials that can be used in on-going sales campaigns

Kryon's partner ecosystem works with and supports a wide variety of partner types to engage customers.

Value Added Resellers

Advisories and Alliance Partners

Systems Integrators

Co-Selling Partners

Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon's end-to-end automation solutions maximizes returns, cuts overhead costs and accelerates implementation time by up to 80%. Best known for its Kryon Process DiscoveryTM tool, Kryon can automatically generate a comprehensive understanding of business processes, evaluates them and then recommends which ones to automate, enabling companies to perform tasks at a higher level of proficiency while optimizing individual and group effectiveness.

To learn more about Kryon and to become a partner, please visit www.kryonsystems.com.

ABOUT KRYON: Kryon is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This end-to-end solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by up to 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers attended (desktop) RPA, unattended (virtual-machine-based) RPA and a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning platform is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, American Express, AT&T, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group.

