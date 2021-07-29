Kryon Placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced that it has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation for its offering, Kryon Full-Cycle Automation Suite .

Kryon's award-winning Full-Cycle Automation Suite delivers a powerful, holistic RPA solution for enterprise customers. Powered by patented, proprietary AI technology, Full-Cycle Automation generates a comprehensive picture of manual business processes and their variants, evaluates them, and recommends which ones to automate. It then generates workflows instantly and provides actionable insights and analysis that make bots even more productive. Kryon's end-to-end approach to enterprise automation helps businesses remove the most common barriers to RPA implementation--cost, time-to-deployment, and scale--all while accelerating the time to achieving ROI . Full-Cycle Automation's intuitive user interface is designed to meet the needs of experienced RPA developers and citizen developers alike. With a Net Promoter Score of +71 , Kryon dominates the RPA industry when it comes to customer satisfaction.

According to the Gartner report: Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation 2021, "RPA automates repetitive tasks by emulating transactional steps currently taken by humans, mainly via orchestrated UI interactions. The RPA software market remains one of the fastest-growing segments of the enterprise software market. Despite COVID-19 uncertainties, the RPA software segment's revenue grew by 38.9% in 2020, outpacing all other segments and far exceeding the 8.9% growth of the overall enterprise software market."

"Kryon is relentless in executing our vision for the future of work, in which humans and bots collaborate seamlessly together across an organization," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "We were the first RPA vendor to reach the market with both Process Discovery and Full-Cycle Automation, and most recently, with RPA-as-a-Service , our cloud-based offering. We were also the first RPA vendor to achieve ISO 27701 certification to ensure data privacy compliance. But, we're not done innovating yet. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our development team, global sales and customer support teams, expect even more industry-first milestones from Kryon in the months and years to come."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, 26 July 2021, Saikat Ray | Arthur Villa | Naved Rashid | Paul Vincent | Keith Guttridge | Melanie Alexander

ABOUT KRYON

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible, scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

