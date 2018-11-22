Krypton Fund Services Selects PFS-PAXUS Fund Administration System

LONDON, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pacific Fund Systems, a leading provider of global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that Krypton Fund Services Holdings Ltd, a boutique independent fund services company based in Bermuda, has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.

An established market-leading product, PFS-PAXUS offers a complete back-office fund accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency administrative solution that includes regulatory reporting, on a single, fully integrated system that satisfies the needs of the most sophisticated fund administrators.

Krypton provides fund administration, registrar and transfer agent, regulatory reporting, project management and setup, to a wide range of family office investment portfolios, investment funds, private and special purpose vehicles operating predominantly in the alternative investment arena.

With its core focus being excellent service and accountability, Krypton offers a very client-centric approach and will utilise PFS-PAXUS as their core fund administration technology.

CEO of PFS, Mr Paul Kneen commented: "We are delighted to welcome Krypton Fund Services as a client. We look forward to working with their team to help them to automate the ever increasing regulatory and market demands of the continually evolving funds industry."

Mr Roderick White, CEO of Krypton Fund Services added: "The integrated nature of the functionally rich PFS-PAXUS application enables the team to manage the entire processing cycle within one system, which in turn supports our customer-focused ethos to provide a superior level of support to our clients."

Pacific Fund Systems is a leading provider of fund administration software via its award winning PFS-PAXUS application; a specialist accounting and administration system that is the product of choice for administrators of both traditional and alternative funds, including hedge funds, private equity and real estate, and many other collective investment vehicle structures spanning all asset classes across the globe.

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$600bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

Media Contact

Kelly Ashe

Head of Sales and Marketing

k.ashe@pacificfundsystems.com

+44-(0)-1624-632772



www.pacificfundsystems.com

SOURCE Pacific Fund Systems