Krystal Adds Festive Treats to the Menu on Nov. 23

Beginning Nov. 23, Krystal gives guests multiple ways to satisfy their sweet tooth with the addition of cool, creamy Eggnog Shakes and warm Glaze Bombs.

Krystal's classic Eggnog Shake is the perfect blend of holiday flavors with soft-serve ice cream, vanilla custard, cinnamon and nutmeg. Available for a limited time at participating locations, this holly jolly deal is sure to put customers in the holiday spirit.

Bite-sized Glaze Bombs are made-to-order donut holes, covered in icing, and served warm all day in four-count and 10-count sizes. This new addition to Krystal's dessert menu will remain available for breakfast, lunch, dinner or as a late-night treat. These craveable pastries are a delicious snack or addition to any meal. Both sizes of Glaze Bombs are available in-store or for delivery.

Krystal Restaurants, LLC remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and also are taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal drive-thrus are open 6 a.m.-midnight with dining rooms open with limited hours, and restaurants are offering delivery through UberEATS®, DoorDash® and Grubhub®.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today's 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List. Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 9 states. Krystal's Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 3,700 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com.

