KSA and UAE Launch the Supply Initiative in Response to the Food Crisis in Yemen to Support 10-12 Million Yemenis

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adviser at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah announced on Tuesday, November 20th, the launch of an initiative called "The Supply Initiative in Response to the Food Crisis in Yemen", or "Imdaad" in Arabic. The initiative seeks to bridge the critical humanitarian needs gap in Yemen by providing additional support in the amount of US $500 million to support 10-12 million affected Yemenis through UN, international, regional and local organizations.

During the press conference, held at the center's headquarters in Riyadh, Dr. Al Rabeeah stated that this initiative comes in response to the food crisis in Yemen. Its primary objectives are to help fill the critical gap in food security, alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people, and ensure access to food and nutrition for children in all regions.

Consistent with the Kingdom's humanitarian initiatives to date, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, have contributed to the United Nations 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan in the amount of USD 1.250 billion. These contributions are in addition to direct humanitarian aid provided by KSrelief, the Emirates Red Crescent, as well as other coalition states to the Yemeni people.

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office