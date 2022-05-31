KSA Fitness Equipment Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~18.7% on the basis of Revenue in between 2021-2026: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

March 2022

Launch and expansion of approximately 163 hotel projects such as Radisson and Hyatt as envisaged by 2030, is expected to act as a catalyst for the increased demand of fitness equipment required at their respective fitness facilities.

Consumers shifting preference towards availing digital fitness services followed by the advent of COVID-19 will positively contribute in accelerating the demand of home based fitness equipment such as yoga mats, resistance bands and dumbbells along with exercise bike, elliptical and treadmills in coming years.

Rise in Local Gyms and Fitness Clubs

Commercial and Private Fitness Centers in KSA

The fitness industry in KSA was once dominated by the wealthy and expats, now a new wave of local gyms and dance and martial arts studios are emerging to serve a fast-rising number of young, less affluent fitness enthusiasts. It is estimated that in between 2021 and 2026E, total number of members availing fitness services will be expanding at a CAGR of 13.3%. With the rapid expansion in the number of total members, the demand for fitness equipment is expected to surge in coming years.

Growing Working Age Population

Due to the increased awareness on health and hygiene followed by the advent of COVID-19, 46.4% of the overall population in KSA belonged to the working age population aged 25-54 years as of 2021, which is estimated to contribute to more than 50% by the end of 2030. Consumers belonging to this age group in KSA are health conscious individuals who in order to maintain physical health resort to various fitness related activities such as cycling, walking and gymming among others. With the rise in awareness on the importance of physical health, the demand for high end fitness equipment will witness a surge driven by consumers belonging to this age group.

The future of Fitness Equipment Market is closely knit with expanding virtual fitness equipment market

The expanding virtual fitness market will spur the demand for high-quality fitness equipment that can be easily installed at homes. Busy working professionals prefer to undertake online fitness sessions to enjoy exercising in the comfort of their homes and as per convenience. In response to the growing home fitness equipment industry, market players are launching digitally connected solutions for consumers. Consumers are leveraging the benefits of digitally connected fitness equipment to enjoy a personalized training experience through online workout classes.

Future Opportunities for Fitness Equipment Market in KSA

Equipment distributors have an opportunity to cater to the surging demand of home based fitness equipment as consumers are preferring to avail fitness services at the comfort of their home post COVID-19, which in turn will contribute to the growth of digital fitness services and equipment market in coming years. Subsequently, launch and expansion of 163 hotel projects such as Radisson and Hyatt by the end of 2026 as envisaged by the government serve as an immediate opportunity for the equipment distributor's to collaborate in supplying with fitness clubs, centers, universities, and hotels among others the necessary equipment demanded for their facilities.

The publication titled "KSA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by the growing demand of advanced fitness equipment by fitness clubs and government initiative to launch women centric fitness centers" provides a comprehensive analysis of the fitness equipment industry. The report covers various aspects including fitness equipment industry market size on the basis of on the basis revenue, market overview, value chain analysis, ecosystem, operating model, gym joining decision making parameters, SWOT analysis, major trends and developments, government initiatives promoting health awareness, and impact of COVID-19. Insights on competitive landscape of fitness equipment industry, list of importing and exporting companies in KSA, list of major distributors in KSA, and company profile of major players along-with cross comparison between fitness equipment distributors operating in the ecosystem on the basis of company overview, revenue generated, countries served, product portfolio, revenue streams, type of customers, serviced offered, strengths, weaknesses, major clientele and key partnerships is also covered in the report.

The report also covers trade scenario of fitness equipment (by imports and exports of fitness equipment from major countries), along-with end user analysis of demand side highlighting key demand clusters on the basis of region, customer decision making factors in joining fitness centers, target and service addressable market of KSA health and fitness industry. Further report also focuses on the KSA Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation by Type of End User (Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs, Private Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, Office & Hotels, Home, and Universities) By Value (In USD Mn), By Location of Manufacturing (Import and Domestic Manufacturing) By Value (In USD Mn), By Type of Customer (B2B and B2C) By Value (In USD Mn). KSA Fitness Equipment Market report concludes with projections for the future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue by 2026, and analysts' take on the future highlighting the major opportunities.

Key Segments Covered in KSA Fitness Equipment Industry:-

KSA Fitness Equipment Market

By Type of End User

Private Sports Centers & Health Clubs



Commercial Fitness Centers & Health Clubs



Home



Office & Hotels



Universities

By Import and Foreign Manufacturing

Domestic



Foreign

By Type of Customer

Business Entities (B2B)



Private Individuals (B2C)

KSA Offline Fitness Market Assessment

Commercial (Exclusive/Boutique Centers, Popular Fitness Centers, and Local Gyms & Fitness Clubs)

Hotels and Resorts (5 Star Hotels & Resorts, 4 Star Hotels & Resorts, and 3 Star Hotels & Resorts or Less)

Fitness Equipment Import and Export Scenario on the basis of Revenue, By Country, 2016-2020

Market Share of Major Distributors selling Cardio Vascular and Strength Training Equipment on the basis of Revenue, 2021

Key Demand Clusters for Fitness Equipment, By Region, 2021

KSA Fitness and Health Industry

Target Addressable Market and Service Addressable Market in KSA Health and Fitness Industry

Key Target Audience:-

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Equipment Retailers and Importers

Commercial and Private Fitness Centers

Hotels & Resorts

Government Bodies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Saudi Arabia Fitness Equipment Import Export Companies:-

KSA Fitness Equipment Industry Players/Ecosystem

Manufacturers

Cybex



Precor



Assault Fitness



Life Fitness



Sci Fit



Sports Art



Total Gym



Life Span



Nordic Track



Bow Flex

Distributors

Delta Fitness



A.A.S Group



Wellness First



HealthLines Fitness Equipment



Athleco



SPORTA



Fit One



Fitness Lines



Pro Fit



Top Level Co

Importers

Zaina International



Reza



Alesayi



Drake & Scull



Weatherford



Modern Scientific and Electronic Corporation

Retailers

Sun & Sand Sports



U- Mark Sport



Active Fitness Store



Sports World



El Faleh

Commercial Fitness Centers

Fitness Time



Diva Fitness



Arena



Gold's Gym



Nu Yu Fitness



Studio Fifty Five

Private Fitness Centers

EMAAR Saudi Arabia



Alaqeeq Holding



Aramco



Bupa Arabia



Al Fanar



RTCC



Astra Construction

Hotels & Resorts

Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts



Melissa Hotel



Holiday Inn



Four Points by Sheraton



The Ritz Carlton



Marriott



Novotel



Crowne Plaza

Associations

Ministry of Industry and Commerce



Ministry of Sport



Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio Demographic and Economic Outlook of Saudi Arabia

Overview of Fitness Equipment Market in KSA

Ecosystem of KSA Fitness Equipment Market

Value Chain Analysis of KSA Fitness Equipment Market

Operating Model of Fitness Equipment Distributors in KSA

KSA Fitness Equipment Market Size on the basis of Revenue

KSA Offline Fitness Market Assessment

KSA Fitness Equipment Market Segmentation (By Type of End User, By Domestic and Foreign Manufacturing, and By Type of Customer)

SWOT Analysis

Trends and Developments

Government Initiatives in the Fitness Sector

Economic Impact of Fitness Centers in KSA (Direct and Indirect)

Fitness Equipment Importing and Exporting Companies in KSA (Number of Product or Service Categories Traded, Number of Employees, Country, and City)

Impact of COVID-19 on Fitness Industry in KSA

List of Fitness Equipment Distributors in KSA (Year of Establishment, Location, Contact, Mail Id, Country of Operation, and Brand Association)

Market Share of Major Distributors selling Cardio Vascular and Strength Training Equipment on the basis of Revenue

Cross Comparison of Major Fitness Equipment Distributors in KSA (Year of Establishment, Number of Employees, Revenue Generated, Countries Served, and Product Portfolio)

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers in Saudi Arabia

Company Profile of Fitness Equipment Distributors in KSA (Company Overview, Revenue Streams, Type of Customers, Services Offered, Strengths, Weaknesses, Major Clientele, and Key Partnerships)

Key Demand Clusters for Fitness Equipment in KSA, By Region

Identifying the Customer Cohorts in KSA Health and Fitness Market

Customer Decision Making Factors Fitness Centers

Customer Mind-set for Fitness in KSA

Target Addressable Market and Service Addressable Market in KSA Health and Fitness Industry

Analyst Recommendations

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link:-

KSA Fitness Equipment Market

