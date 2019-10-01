kSARIA Acquires Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- kSARIA Corporation ("kSARIA" or the "Company"), a leading producer and supplier of mission-critical connectivity solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets and portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that it has acquired Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense ("CIA&D"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, CIA&D is an AS9100-registered manufacturer of electrical wiring harnesses, ignition leads, and flexible metal conduits serving blue-chip aerospace and defense customers. CIA&D produces an array of wiring harnesses and interconnects for both commercial and military aircraft applications, as well as products for the industrial end market. Interconnect products include engine, airframe, and landing gear wiring harnesses, panel assemblies, J-Boxes, rigid assemblies, ignition leads and conduit assemblies for a variety of high-reliability applications. Backed by FAA, EASA, and CAAC certifications, CIA&D also supports air carriers with overhaul and repair services, providing capacity, efficiency, flexibility and potentially lower costs to operators whose engines are not under OEM warranty programs.

Anthony J. Christopher, kSARIA's President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Acquiring CIA&D broadens kSARIA's connectivity solutions offering. Bringing together kSARIA's strength in fiber optics with CIA&D's electrical products will allow for significant cross-selling opportunities, as both businesses share many of the same customers. We expect a very smooth integration that will enable us to stay focused on serving all of our stakeholders."

David S. Symonds, President and CEO of CIA&D, said: "We are very proud of CIA&D's long and successful history of supporting the aerospace and defense industry. Major OEMs and manufacturers have come to rely on us given our extensive experience developing unique electrical interconnect solutions. We are excited to become part of kSARIA and partner with the management team and Behrman Capital to capitalize on opportunities to grow our business."

Grant Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said: "kSARIA has made excellent progress since our initial investment last year. We are pleased that kSARIA is building on its success with the acquisition of CIA&D, a highly complementary business that will further enhance its strong position in the high-reliability optical and connectivity sector. We look forward to continuing to build kSARIA's organic growth and acquisition momentum as we expand our product offering and technical capabilities to better serve our customer base."

About kSARIA

kSARIA, based in Methuen, Massachusetts, offers complete interconnect solutions for mission critical applications with unsurpassed quality and performance. kSARIA offers unmatched advantages for all aspects of Mil/Aero connectivity solutions from cable assembly design, fabrication, installation, training, and logistics management. Whether it is optical fiber, copper, RF or hybrid cable assemblies, kSARIA has the technology, expertise, and an end-to-end approach to optimize solutions for customers. More at www.ksaria.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.0 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

Contact

Mark Semer or Daniel Hoadley

Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4800

Mark.Semer@kekstcnc.com / Daniel.Hoadley@kekstcnc.com

SOURCE kSARIA Corporation; Behrman Capital