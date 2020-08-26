kSARIA Acquires Compulink Cable Assemblies

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- kSARIA Corporation ("kSARIA" or the "Company"), a leading producer and supplier of mission-critical connectivity solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets and a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, today announced that it has acquired Compulink Cable Assemblies Inc. ("Compulink"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Compulink is an AS9100-registered manufacturer of high-reliability cables and harnesses for commercial and military applications. Since 1984, Compulink has served original equipment manufacturers nationwide with excellence in design engineering, prototype fabrication, production, and testing. The Company's product capabilities include an array of harness assemblies such as coax, RF, Mil-C-38999 and miniaturized connectors, as well as custom-molded cable assemblies for virtually any application in the military, medical, and transportation marketplaces.

Anthony J. Christopher, kSARIA's President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Acquiring Compulink further enhances our connectivity solutions offering, following our successful integration of CIA&D late last year. Compulink's formidable presence in battlefield and ground-based applications, as well as other defense and commercial applications, complements kSARIA's strength in aerospace and naval solutions. Together, we will have expanded production and engineering capabilities, as well as access to new end markets that enable exciting growth opportunities."

Grant Behrman, Managing Partner of Behrman Capital, said: "We are pleased that kSARIA is building on its recent success with its second acquisition since our investment in 2018. The Company has continued to deliver strong performance and has rapidly expanded its platform in the high-reliability optical and connectivity sector. The acquisition of Compulink accelerates this momentum, and we look forward to continuing to support kSARIA as it implements its organic and acquisition growth strategy."

Rob Wilkin, co-founder of Compulink, said: "Compulink has a 36-year history of manufacturing excellence and providing innovative solutions for our customers. We have extensive industry expertise that has enabled us to forge deep-rooted and invaluable relationships with major OEMs and manufacturers. We are excited to contribute to the success of kSARIA in partnership with the management team and Behrman Capital."

Steve Shevlin, co-founder of Compulink, added: "We're delighted to join forces with kSARIA. Compulink has grown to become the industry leader it is today through its customer-centric business approach and unmatched expertise in manufacturing and engineering. This transaction is a unique strategic opportunity to build on our deeply successful foundation and deliver enhanced value to our customers."

About kSARIA

kSARIA, based in Methuen, Massachusetts, offers complete interconnect solutions for mission critical applications with unsurpassed quality and performance. kSARIA offers unmatched advantages for all aspects of Mil/Aero connectivity solutions from cable assembly design, fabrication, installation, training, and logistics management. Whether it is optical fiber, copper, RF or hybrid cable assemblies, kSARIA has the technology, expertise, and an end-to-end approach to optimize solutions for customers. More at www.ksaria.com.

About Behrman Capital

Based in New York City and San Francisco, Behrman Capital was founded in 1991 by Grant G. and Darryl G. Behrman. The firm invests in management buyouts, leveraged buildups and recapitalizations of established growth businesses. The company's investments are focused in three industries: defense and aerospace, healthcare services, and specialty manufacturing and distribution. The firm has raised in excess of $3.0 billion since inception and is currently investing out of its sixth fund. For more information, please visit www.behrmancap.com.

