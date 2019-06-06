Ksquare's CEO, Dirgesh Patel, receives the Innovator of the Year Award from INROADS, an educational program inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. at the 2019 Founder's Day Benefit Gala Presented by P&G

"An innovator is someone who's always looking outside of the box with forward thinking, thought leadership, and at the same time, capable of evolving from a modernization standpoint." Dirgesh Patel, Ksquare CEO

About INROADS, an organization with over 28 offices serving nearly 2,000 interns at over 200 companies, Dirgesh Patel said: "The real thing that INROADS always gave me was counsel and mentorship, something extremely valuable and critical to anybody at any age, but especially when you're a teenager. I was scared because I didn't know what the future was going to hold for me, or even if I was ready. INROADS came and told me: 'Dirgesh, here's a hand to lean on, and we got you.' And they did."

Among the laureates of the evening are Martin Luther King, III, laureate with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Kimberly Bryant, honored as Alumni of the Year, Victor "Alex" Villanueva, received the Rising Star mention, and UnitedHealth Group recognized with the Frank C. Carr Award.

About Ksquare, Inc.



Ksquare Inc is a global technology consulting company headquartered in Irving, Texas. We have multiple offices in the US, Mexico and India. Our Services focus are in the following main areas: Infrastructure & Cloud services, Digital Transformation, MuleSoft Integration, Salesforce CRM, UI/UX and Design, Full-Stack Development and Cyber Security.



About INROADS



Founded in 1970, INROADS develops and places talented underserved youth in business and industry, preparing them for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal and social change and elevates economic status and quality of life.



