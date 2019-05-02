KT Corp. Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SEOUL, South Korea, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telephone and Internet company, announced today that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States. The report can be accessed on KT's English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng in the Investors section under Business Report as well as the SEC's Edgar database at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report that includes audited financial statements of 2018, free of charge, by sending an e-mail to the Company's IR department at ktir@kt.com.

About KT Corporation (KRX: 030200;NYSE: KT)

KT Corporation, South Korea's largest telecommunications service provider, reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world's most connected country. The company is leading the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and new ICT technology. KT launched the world's first nationwide commercial 5G network on April 3, 2019, after successfully showcasing the world's first trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. This is another milestone in KT's continuous efforts to deliver essential products and services as it aspires to be the No.1 ICT Company and People's Company.





Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and the industries in which we operate. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "should," and similar expressions. Those statements include, among other things, the discussions of our business strategy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources. We caution you that reliance on any forward-looking statement involves risks and uncertainties, and that although we believe that the assumptions on which our forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions could be incorrect. The uncertainties in this regard include, but are not limited to, those identified in the risk factors discussed above. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that we will necessarily achieve any plans and objectives or projected financial results referred to in any of the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to release the results of any revisions of these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

