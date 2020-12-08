KT Corporation leaps ahead with Asia Pacific's first virtualized headend

LONDON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synamedia, the world's largest independent video software provider, today announced that KT Corporation, South Korea's largest telecommunications service provider, will implement the first virtualized headend in Asia Pacific for its Olleh TV IPTV service.

This is the first win for Synamedia with KT's IPTV business. Following a competitive tender, KT selected Synamedia's Converged Headend to deliver a virtualized full stack solution for the delivery of end-to-end IPTV workflows. Synamedia's expertise in applying containerization and orchestration techniques and technologies to video workflows will transform KT's IPTV business, making it possible to deploy and launch new formats, channels and services cost effectively in minutes rather than weeks. Synamedia's impressive video network roadmap was also a factor in the decision.

Deployed on premise in KT's data center, Synamedia's cloud-agnostic Converged Headend includes virtualized Digital Content Manager (vDCM) and Video Service Manager. The fully automated solution, which can also be deployed in the cloud or in a hybrid environment, features the industry's broadest functionality in a single solution. It includes: acquisition and multiplexing, encoding, transcoding, ad insertion, packaging, content protection, origin services and reliable IP transport.

"KT has a reputation for innovation and market leadership and our Converged Headend provides the video infrastructure springboard it needs to stay ahead both now and in the longer term. With our fully virtualized IPTV infrastructure, KT can adapt and innovate at pace, and retain and grow its IPTV subscriber base with highly engaging services," said Sue Couto, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Latin America at Synamedia.

Synamedia's video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts a cloud-ready, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized DCM features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.

About Synamedia

We're helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world's most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we're trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

About KT Corporation

KT Corporation, Korea's largest telecommunications service provider, is leading a new era of innovation in one of the world's most connected countries with 5G, Big Data, Cloud, IoT, Blockchain and other transformative technologies. KT launched the world's first nationwide commercial 5G network in April 2019, after showcasing the first trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. To help cope with COVID-19, KT is staging a social campaign, dubbed "Ma-Eum:TACT (Heart to Heart)," providing technology support for people and businesses in need. KT will deliver essential and innovative services and solutions to its customers around the world as the first frontier in the next technology revolution and the number one global ICT company.

