KT Tape Continues Support of Team USA Athletes Ahead of Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Tape, the leader in drug-free pain relief products, has announced its newest additions to their professional athlete roster: two-time Olympic Medalist April Ross (Costa Mesa, CA), 2017 AVP Rookie of the Year Alix Klineman (Manhattan Beach, CA) and 2016 U.S. Olympian Brooke Sweat (Estero, FL). All three beach volleyball players are U.S. Olympic hopefuls for the 2020 games in Tokyo. Sweat is partnered with four-time Olympic medalist and fellow KT Tape athlete, Kerri Walsh Jennings (Saratoga, CA). Klineman and Ross are partners and are currently the top ranked U.S. Women's Beach Volleyball team.

KT Tape is a lightweight, elastic sports and fitness tape designed for muscle, ligament and tendon pain relief and support for hundreds of sports-related injuries. KT Tape is designed to withstand sweat, strain and can be worn in water or under body-hugging athletic apparel, while providing long-lasting relief.

In addition to the new athlete signings, KT Tape has announced its continued partnership with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), serving as the official kinesiology tape licensee of Team USA through the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020. KT Tape will be available to all U.S. athletes, coaches, and USOPC sports medicine staff at U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Centers. KT Tape's commitment to the Olympics and Paralympics also includes relationships with six National Governing Bodies including USA Cycling, US Soccer, US Speedskating, USA Track & Field, USA Triathlon, and USA Wrestling.

"KT Tape is proud to be a supporter of the USOPC and Team USA and we are thrilled to welcome April, Alix, and Brooke to our KT Tape Athlete Family," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "KT Tape is dedicated to helping athletes train longer and finish stronger. We look forward to seeing our athletes compete in the upcoming games this summer in Tokyo."

These new athlete signings help bolster KT Tape's athlete roster that started with Walsh Jennings in 2008, and has grown to include:

Chloe Dygert ( Brownsburg, IN - Cycling), eight-time UCI World Champion; 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist

( - Cycling), eight-time UCI World Champion; 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Molly Huddle ( Elmira, NY - Track & Field), 27-time USA National Champion;

( - Track & Field), 27-time National Champion; Sara Hughes ( Costa Mesa, CA - Beach Volleyball), 2017 FIVB Top Rookie;

( - Beach Volleyball), 2017 FIVB Top Rookie; Meb Keflezighi ( San Diego, CA – Track & Field, retired), 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist, 2009 New York City Marathon and 2014 Boston Marathon winner;

( – Track & Field, retired), 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist, 2009 New York City Marathon and 2014 Boston Marathon winner; Rose Lavelle ( Cincinnati, OH - Soccer), U.S. Soccer Women's National Team Member and 2019 World Cup Winner,

( - Soccer), U.S. Soccer Women's National Team Member and 2019 World Cup Winner, Oksana Masters ( Louisville, KY - Cycling and Biathlon), 2018 Paralympic Athlete of the Year and eight- time Paralympic Medalist

( - Cycling and Biathlon), 2018 Paralympic Athlete of the Year and eight- time Paralympic Medalist Matt McElroy ( Huntington Beach, CA - Triathlon), three-time ITU World Cup winner; top-ranked U.S. triathlete

Fans can support both Team USA and their muscles with the Team USA KT Tape Pro line, available in red, blue, and black and can be purchased at retailers nationwide as well as online at KTTape.com. Photos of the new athletes can be found here.

About KT Tape:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products.

KT Tape® is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best. KT Tape has become the athlete's choice for drug free pain relief and injury management.

The Company currently designs, develops, and distributes a variety of kinesiology tape lines, including KT Tape® Original (cotton) and KT Tape® Pro™ (synthetic), engineered for targeted pain relief* and enhanced functionality, as well as a line of performance and recovery products.

KT Tape is the largest kinesiology tape manufacturer in stores, available in 42,000+ domestic retail locations and 40 countries.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com .



