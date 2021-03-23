KT Tape Partners With USA Diving, Signs Three New Athletes

"We are thrilled to have KT Tape as our partner to support our High Performance Squad and the entire USA Diving community," said Lee Michaud, president of USA Diving. "Our athletes train extremely hard and having the ability to work hand-in-hand with KT Tape to maximize their recovery, support their journey and help them to perform at their highest level is invaluable."

USA Diving is a not-for-profit organization that selects, conditions and trains teams to represent the United States in major diving events including the Olympic Games, World Championships, FINA Diving World Cup and the USA Diving National Championships. KT Tape products designed for muscle, ligament and tendon pain relief and support will be made available to USA Diving athletes at their competitions and stocked in their team medical kits.

Steele Johnson: Johnson , a native of Carmel, Indiana, earned a silver medal in the synchronized 10-meter in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and 13th in individual 10-meter. His career highlights include three World Championships and diving as a four-time World Cup team member and a 2019 Pan American Games team member.

"I'm very excited to partner with KT Tape as I continue to pursue my goal of competing in my second Olympic Games," said Johnson. "KT Tape has been a major help in my training and competing over the years as I have battled multiple injuries. I'm feeling strong going into 2021 and KT Tape is helping me stay strong through my training!"

Kassidy Cook: Hailing from The Woodlands, Texas, Cook is looking forward to her second Olympic Games after placing 13th in the 3-meter individual in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. A 10-time national champion and two-time Junior World Champion, her career also includes World Championship and World Cup experience.

Katrina Young: Young , who placed 13th in the individual 10-meter in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, is a Shoreline, Washington native. She earned bronze in the 2019 World Championship for both the synchronized 10-meter and mixed team events.

"KT Tape is proud to support USA Diving in continuing to be the gold standard for divers," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "We're thrilled to partner with Steele, Kassidy and Katrina as these outstanding athletes train for the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

KT Tape provides a wide variety of products for elite and everyday athletes to use in all aspects of their fitness routines. From the brand's latest innovation in drug-free pain relief, the KT Recovery+ Wave™, to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level.

Fans can support Team USA and their own muscle recovery by purchasing KT Tape's signature product, KT Tape Pro , available in red, blue and black, available at retailers nationwide as well as www.kttape.com .

About KT Tape®:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com.

About USA Diving:

USA Diving is a not-for-profit organization committed to raising the sport of diving and athletes of all ages to new levels.

USA Diving fields teams to represent the United States at all major diving events including the Olympic Games, World Championships, and the FINA World Cup.

USA Diving's dive for life philosophy spans the gamut from youths in more than 200 junior programs to senior national and international competitive divers to masters athletes of all ages.

USA Diving is also a resource for education and information regarding all aspects of the sport. Connection through membership gives coaches, divers, and fans access to the latest diving programs, events, news, and more. USA Diving members experience the excitement of diving at every level.

