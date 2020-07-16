KU Edwards Campus launches new online nutrition certificate to address workforce demand

Mark Jakubauskas, director of research and innovation at the KU Edwards Campus, collaborated with Debra Sullivan, department chairperson of dietetics and nutrition in the KU School of Health Professions, to create a comprehensive curriculum to help undergraduate students advance their careers. Sullivan said she believes this certificate program will prepare students for professional success and help employers access the latest data and best practices for nutrition.

"The curriculum we've put together will be taught by faculty from KU Medical Center, which is the premier academic medical center in the region," she said. "These instructors are actively engaged in bench-to-bedside translational research, and they'll be bringing that advanced cutting-edge knowledge to the students."

The KU Edwards Campus will offer the online certificate. The 12-hour curriculum may be completed in as little as two semesters or one class at a time.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an 11 percent increase in demand for dietitians and nutritionists between 2018 and 2028. Students enrolling in the online certificate program will be able to apply what they learn to careers in nutrition and health education, weight management, nutrition consulting, sports nutrition, dietetics, food safety, corporate wellness, public health and similar in-demand jobs.

"We pride ourselves on continually monitoring the pulse of the Kansas City region, and nutrition education is one of those workforce needs employers have recognized," Jakubauskas said. "We are grateful for our partnership with KU Medical Center, giving us the latest real-world applications in nutrition and health for teaching to our students."

With a completely online curriculum concentrated on the function of nutrition in a broad array of areas, KU's undergraduate certificate provides a useful area of focus for KU students pursuing a variety of degrees and career paths or people not currently enrolled at KU looking to acquire nutrition knowledge and credentialing.

For more information about the program's curriculum, admission information and tuition, visit the online nutrition certificate program page.

About The University of Kansas

The University of Kansas is a major comprehensive research and teaching university. Its mission is to lift students and society by educating leaders, building healthy communities and making discoveries that change the world. The KU Edwards Campus at 127th Street and Quivira Road in Overland Park brings the high-quality academic, professional and continuing education programs as well as research and public-service benefits of KU to the Greater Kansas City community in order to serve the workforce, economic and community development needs of the region.

Contact:

Hannah Lemon, KU Edwards Campus

913-897-8755, [email protected]

SOURCE University of Kansas Edwards Campus

Related Links

http://edwardscampus.ku.edu

