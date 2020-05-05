KU Professional & Continuing Education certifies hundreds of Lean Six Sigma Green Belts, offers organizations customized online training

American Academy of Family Physicians

Children's Mercy Hospital

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Crestwood Equity Partners

EnerSys

Fike Corporation

GEHA

Harcros Chemicals

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oldcastle Infrastructure

Sprint

Viega LLC

USCIS National Benefits Center

Previous in-house deliveries include:

Assessment Technologies Institute

Orizon Aero

Pinsight Media

University of Kansas Health Systems

Health Systems BioKansas

Alexandra Erwin, director of talent development and STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Mathematics, Medicine) education for BioKansas, asked KUPCE to deliver a customized Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification program to its member employees who work in the biotechnology industry. She said she wanted to provide the training to their member organizations to help improve project management in the industry and to help employees feel supported in their career growth from both a training and community perspective.

"We surveyed our member companies and discovered that process improvement knowledge was a skillset that was highly valued in employees working in our industry," Erwin said. "In addition to providing the opportunity to gain the process improvement skillset, we wanted to customize the training to focus on life sciences. We were able to partner with KU while involving our members with expertise in this area to shape the training to have maximum relevance for our member companies."

Heather McCain, professor of the practice for KU's graduate project management degree and certificate programs, taught this in-house training course for BioKansas in fall 2019 and works with companies throughout the Kansas City metro area to customize the course for particular industries or occupations.

"Lean Six Sigma is a unique program, focused on customers and on teamwork," McCain said. "If your company is looking to improve processes, this training provides a great way to scrutinize what you're doing and make it better."

With online sessions available, this training is flexible and accessible.

Erich Glave, director of the Bureau of Environmental Field Services in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, completed the program online in spring 2019.

"The quality of the instruction was on par or above the in-person training I received while in industry," he said. "With the KU Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, I have been able to model QI concepts better, assist key team members with projects and spark interest among staff who were turned off by 'another acronym program' presented by management."

Participants in KU's Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification course can earn 3.5 CEUs (35 Professional Development Hours/Units) which can be used to fulfill requirements for other professional certifications or licenses.

While organizations navigate this period of uncertainty and employees find themselves working remotely, the KU Edwards Campus continues to fulfill its mission to serve the diverse workforce needs of the Kansas City metro area and beyond. Registration is open for June's five-day Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification course.

About the University of Kansas Professional & Continuing Education

KU Professional & Continuing Education supports the teaching, research and public service missions of the University, contributing to postgraduate professional education, workforce development, distance learning and quality of life for Kansans and worldwide communities. Other programming within Professional & Continuing Education includes Professional Programs, Aerospace Short Courses, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and Kansas Fire & Rescue Training Institute. Combined, these programs teach more than 30,000 individuals a year in every county in Kansas, across the United States and internationally. It is headquartered at the KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park, Kansas.

Contact:

Hannah Lemon, KU Edwards Campus

913-897-8755, [email protected]

SOURCE University of Kansas Edwards Campus

