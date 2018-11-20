Kuali Named a Top Workplace for the Third Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuali , a higher education software organization, was named a 2018 Top Workplace by the Salt Lake Tribune. Among the top 25 of 40 small businesses awarded, Kuali's recognition was based solely on employee feedback collected through a third-party survey administered by the research firm Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics).

Organizations on the Top Workplaces list received outstanding responses in the employee survey, which covered 24 factors of organizational health such as alignment, effectiveness, connection, and management. Over 700 workplaces were invited to participate and just 85, including Kuali, were recognized.

"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. "It's an achievement organizations have to work for."

A healthy company culture is a core characteristic of Kuali. "Employee happiness is every bit as important as customer happiness, if not more," said Joel Dehlin, Kuali CEO. "We certainly have our share of problems, but this group of people is fantastic and the company culture that is forming is among the best I've seen. I think we're onto something pretty awesome."

Kuali's recognition as a top workplace is largely attributed to the 6 values that underscore the everyday operations of Kuali employees:

Iterate to Evolve Cultivate Openness Act with Accountability Deliver Amazing Experiences Assume the Best Practice Humility

These values, along with a flexible telecommuting environment, make Kuali a workplace that keeps employees happy. To learn more, visit www.kuali.co .

About Kuali

Kuali delivers administrative software built specifically for higher education to more than 160 institutions using modern, cloud-based technologies. Thoughtfully-designed software streamlines processes to significantly reduce costs for student services, financials, research, and continuity planning. For more information, visit www.kuali.co.

About Energage

Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of CultureTech, a technology-based employee engagement platform geared toward helping leaders inspire performance and unlock potential to achieve amazing results within their organizations. As the research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed over 50,000 organization and heard 17 million employee voices in the United States since 2006.

