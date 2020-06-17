Kubermatic, Formerly Loodse, Open Sources Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform

HAMBURG, Germany, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubermatic, a multi-cloud and edge Kubernetes automation provider that simplifies operations at scale, today released Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform 2.14 as open source under the Apache 2.0 License and has changed its name from Loodse. Open sourcing Kubermatic's core platform code will give IT operations teams everywhere the ability to fully automate the management of Kubernetes clusters across multi-cloud, on-premises, edge, and IoT environments in a single interface. Kubermatic is a Top 5 corporate committer to the Kubernetes Project after Google, VMware, Microsoft and Red Hat.

"After a decade of centralized cloud computing, the industry is at the beginning of the next cycle of decentralized computing, now at the edge," says Sebastian Scheele, CEO of Kubermatic. "Edge computing will only be successful with complete automation of infrastructure and applications. Open sourcing Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform will allow end users to simplify Day 2 operations and accelerate their journey from the cloud, to the core data center, and up to the edge so they can focus on application development and innovation."

Manage Kubernetes Clusters with Resilience at Massive Scale

Kubernetes deployments continue to increase in scale and shift towards hybrid/ multi-cloud and edge environments, leading to new challenges in application life cycle management, security and governance, and consistency for operations and development teams. Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform addresses these complexities while delivering high availability and high density of Kubernetes master control planes, and lowers Kubernetes operational costs for enterprise and telecommunications customers by 72%. Additional features include:

Support for all major public cloud providers including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, as well as KubeVirt, OpenStack and VMware vSphere environments

Automated life cycle management with built in provisioning, scaling, updating, and clean up of clusters with an API call

Central self service portal across multi-cluster, multi-cloud, and multiple regions to deliver Kubernetes-as-a-Service within short time to market

Multi-tenancy and user management with preset environments for distributed teams

Infrastructure Logging & Monitoring with Prometheus and Grafana

Additionally, Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform now features Kubermatic Virtualization, a native KubeVirt integration for the simultaneous management of containerized and virtualized applications with Kubernetes. This enables organizations to modernize infrastructure and accelerate cloud native adoption without the need to refactor every application first.

About Kubermatic

Kubermatic (formerly Loodse) empowers organizations to fully automate their cloud native operations across multi-cloud, edge and on-prem. As the Top 5 corporate contributor to the Kubernetes Project in 2019, Loodse develops software solutions and provides professional services to safely navigate and accelerate the cloud native transformation. Leading enterprises including Lufthansa, Bosch, Siemens, and T-Systems trust Kubermatic on their cloud native journey. The company is headquartered in Hamburg Germany and was founded in 2016 by Sebastian Scheele and Julian Hansert. Find us at: www.kubermatic.com.

Media Contact

Kristin Wittig

Phone: 0049 176 22 71 95 92

Email: [email protected]

