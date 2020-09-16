Kubermatic Selected by 5G Open Innovation Lab to Help Drive Early Adoption and Innovation of 5G Technology

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubermatic announced today that it has been selected as a member of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions. The 5G Open Innovation Lab is focused on helping start-ups utilize 5G to develop new capabilities, use cases and market categories. Kubermatic will work closely with the Lab's founding partners including Intel, T-Mobile and others to develop cloud native solutions to seamlessly run 5G from the cloud to the core data center to the edge.

"Kubernetes and cloud native technologies can deliver the standardization and automation that are key to make 5G business models both operationally and financially viable. As a leading corporate contributor to the Kubernetes project, we are very much looking forward to getting involved in the Lab and shaping an exciting future," said Kubermatic CEO Sebastian Scheele. With Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform and KubeOne, the company offers two production-proven open source solutions for automation of IT operations from the infrastructure to the application across countless environments.

"The 5G OI Lab is an extraordinary opportunity for developers to work directly with technology and business leaders to design and bring to life their vision and dreams for new 5G applications," said Jim Brisimitzis, managing partner of the 5G OI Lab. "This is not just any startup program. We are building a true partner ecosystem that will bring knowledge, resources and capital together to change the world in profound ways."

About the 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions working together to fuel the development of new 5G capabilities and market categories that will transform the way we work, live and play both now and in the future. The Lab provides developers at all stages unparalleled access to open platforms, enterprises and markets needed to create, test and deploy new use cases and innovations for 5G. To learn more about the Lab and its portfolio of companies, please visit https://www.5GOILab.com.

About Kubermatic

Kubermatic (formerly Loodse) empowers organizations worldwide to fully automate their Kubernetes and cloud native operations across multi-cloud, on-prem, and edge and IoT environments. Kubermatic creates enterprise-grade software products and provides professional services and support to safely navigate and accelerate the cloud native transformation. The Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform makes it easy to operate thousands of Kubernetes clusters on any infrastructure. Leading enterprises including Lufthansa, Bosch, Siemens, and T-Systems trust Kubermatic. The company is headquartered in Hamburg Germany and was founded in 2016 by Sebastian Scheele and Julian Hansert. Find out more at: www.kubermatic.com.

