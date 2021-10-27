Kubient Partners with Verve Group to Increase Transparency and Reduce Fraud in Advertising Supply Chain

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today announced a mutually beneficial partnership with Verve Group , a privacy-first omnichannel ad platform connecting advertisers and publishers to people in real time. The partnership opens up premium inventory for advertisers working with Verve Group, and enables Kubient's publishers the ability to access additional premium inventory from Verve Group, ultimately creating more transparency and efficiency for brands and agencies.

"We hear from our brands and agencies that they want more transparency throughout the bidding process, but are continuously faced with partners that have multiple vendors. This can impact the price of inventory and raise questions around the quality of inventory being sold and purchased," said Ryan Adams, SVP of Partnerships at Kubient. "By partnering with Verve Group, we're providing a seamless process for our advertisers to access quality inventory that's specific and relevant to the audiences they are trying to reach. This partnership will also tremendously impact our supply side partners, by expanding the number of advertisers that can bid on their inventory, which benefits all parties."

The partnership with Verve Group will rapidly expand Kubient's direct selling offerings, allowing for the team to continue building out a robust demand side of the business. Kubient looks to create greater revenue opportunities by opening up its publisher's inventory to Verve Group.

"Kubient is a great partner for Verve Group, as we continue to evolve as a business and disrupt the ad tech landscape for both demand and supply partners," said Sameer Sondhi, Co-CEO at Verve Group. "Our team is always looking at ways to expand the breadth of inventory we can offer brands. By making Kubient's inventory available through Verve Group, our advertisers can expand the types of audiences they engage through campaigns. Additionally, we are also excited to offer Verve Group's high-quality inventory for Kubient partners."

Kubient leverages Kubient Artificial Intelligence (KAI), a pre-bid ad-fraud prevention tool that catches fraud before it happens through pattern recognition and device scoring. The algorithm is trained to analyze the behavior, consistency, and quality to determine its credibility - accurately flagging fraud in less than 10ms of an ad bid, faster than any other tool on the market.

To learn more about Kubient visit www.kubient.com.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com .

About Verve Group

Verve Group's consumer-first advertising suite is a leader in consolidating data, demand and supply technologies to create better business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. With a privacy-first approach, Verve Group's full-stack programmatic solutions are built for brand-safe environments. The global group is trusted by top 100 advertisers with direct connections to 4,000+ publishers and apps globally. Verve Group is part of Media and Games Invest (MGI) and has an international presence with 20+ offices worldwide. Learn more at www.verve.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Kubient Public Relations

Clarity PR

Will Vogel

[email protected]

Kubient Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and John Yi

T: 1-949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Kubient

Related Links

https://kubient.com

