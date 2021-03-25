Kubient Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubient, Inc. (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Selected by TronTV, the AVOD streaming service reaching 85 million monthly viewers, as the platform's first premiere programmatic partner to detect and prevent ad fraud

Engaged Lake Street Capital Markets to provide Merger and Acquisition ("M&A") services within the advertising technology ("ad tech") ecosystem

Revealed that digital advertising executives are seeking more insights for their advertising spend

Closed a $20.7 million public offering for product development, working capital, capital expenditures, repayment of debt, acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses, brands, or technologies, and other general corporate purposes, including investments in sales and marketing

Identified previously undetected fraudulent synthetic network ("SynthNet") through KAI

Onboarded former Director at Centro, advertising technology and publishing veteran, Ryan Adams, as Senior Vice President of Partnerships

Appointed Chairman, Founder, and Chief Strategy Officer ("CSO"), Paul Roberts, as Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO")

, as Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Evaluated and streamlined The Associated Press' ("AP") digital advertising supply chain, resulting in a reduction in half of its non-essential vendors and a more optimized and cost-effective infrastructure

Discovered new "Weasel Injection" ad fraud scheme or fake traffic being purchased by Demand Side Platforms ("DSP") and Supply Side Platforms ("SSP") of major brands

Publisher inventory that Kubient can monetize, or ad impression opportunities, for the Audience Cloud, Kubient's flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences, increased 874% from Q3 to Q4. This increase was driven by a combination of new partnerships, seasonality, and an overall increase in web activity due to COVID-19.

Management Commentary

"We concluded 2020 and entered the new year with significant momentum and an underlying core theme of growth across every facet of our business," said Kubient Founder, Chairman, CSO, and Interim CEO Paul Roberts. "We are encouraged by the traction we've been receiving from new partners, such as Google, and The Associated Press, as we intend to develop the supply-side of the Audience Cloud with a premium base of publishers. With that said, we are continuing our sales efforts in scaling the flip side of our marketplace with brands and ad agencies to capitalize on the dollar potential and maximize ROI.

"More recently, the noteworthy event of completing KAI as a stand-alone product allowed us to execute a deal with TronTV as the platform's first premiere programmatic partner to detect ad fraud, and gave us the ability to discover a unique, previously undetected fraudulent synthetic network, which were affecting websites like The Washington Post and Weather Underground. With KAI as a stand-alone product completed and the near consummation of our self-serve DSP, we are setting ourselves up for success. Our team has been encouraged by the expanding portfolio of products, partners, and opportunities ahead for Kubient. Going forward, as we head into our first full year as a publicly traded company, we remain optimistic about our value proposition and look forward to expanding our footprint and capitalizing on the growing tailwinds within the digital advertising ecosystem."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues increased to $1.1 million compared to $280,000 in the prior quarter and from $16,000 in the equivalent quarter in 2019. The sequential and year-over-year increase in net revenue was partially due to a significant increase in overall web traffic due to COVID-19 and election related news cycles.

Technology expenses increased to $567,000 compared to $546,000 in the previous quarter and $415,000 in the same period last year. The increase in technology expenses was primarily due to an increase in cloud hosting expense.

General and administrative expenses increased to $2.7 million compared to $1.2 million in the previous quarter and $513,000 in the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in headcount costs, contractual year-end performance bonuses, severance payment to the Company's former CEO, accrued issuable equity for employees, and other general and administrative expenses such as sales and marketing.

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.2 million, or $(0.28) loss per share, compared to a net loss of $5.8 million, or $(1.03) loss per share, in the prior quarter and net loss of $1.2 million, or $(0.33) loss per share, in the same year-ago period. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily due to higher non-cash other expenses of approximately $263,000.

In addition to the net proceeds of $18.9 million received from the follow-on offering in December 2020, Kubient received an additional $9.7 million of gross proceeds from warrant exercises in the first quarter of 2021. As of March 24, 2021, the Company had approximately $32.0 million of cash on hand.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net revenues increased to $2.9 million from $178,000 in 2019. The increase was primarily due to revenue generated in connection with the beta testing of KAI, in addition to a significant increased engagement from one new customer.

Technology expenses increased to $2.1 million from $1.5 million in 2019. The increase in technology expenses was primarily due to an increase in amortization expense, headcount, cloud hosting and subscription costs.

General and administrative expenses increased to $5.2 million from $2.0 million in 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to increased legal, consulting and audit fees and compensation expenses.

GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders was $9.6 million, or $(1.85) loss per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $(1.15) loss per share, in 2019. The higher net loss was due to increases in non-cash other expenses, operating expenses, and the deemed dividend related to a warrant down round adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP measure, in 2020 was $(3.6) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.3) million for 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA loss per share, a non-GAAP measure, in 2020 was $(0.70), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss per share of $(0.91) for 2019.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

Kubient, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





For the Years Ended



December 31,



2020

2019









Net Revenues $ 2,900,029

$ 177,635









Operating Expenses:







Technology 2,144,406

1,486,056

General and administrative 5,222,361

2,007,362











Total Operating Expenses 7,366,767

3,493,418











Loss From Operations (4,466,738)

(3,315,783)









Other (Expense) Income:







Interest expense (1,123,086)

(740,256)

Interest expense - related parties (403,372)

(79,839)

Interest income 12,589

613

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature (1,984,322)

-

Gain on settlement of notes and other payables 148,600

-

Loss on settlement of other payables (23,601)

-

Gain on forgiveness of accounts payable - supplier 236,248

-

Loss on extinguishment of convertible note payable (297,272)

-

Other income 15,294

2,392











Total Other Expense (3,418,922)

(817,090)











Net Loss (7,885,660)

(4,132,873)











Deemed dividend related to warrant down round adjustment (1,682,000)

-











Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders $ (9,567,660)

$ (4,132,873)











Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (1.85)

$ (1.15)











Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding -







Basic and Diluted 5,185,204

3,600,316

Kubient, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



December 31,

2020

2019







Assets













Current Assets:





Cash $ 24,782,128

$ 33,785 Accounts receivable, net 1,373,754

38,704 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,651

28,072







Total Current Assets 26,263,533

100,561 Intangible assets, net 1,071,850

83,333 Property and equipment, net 17,166

4,549 Deferred offering costs 10,000

285,196







Total Assets $ 27,362,549

$ 473,639







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency)













Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable - suppliers $ 336,028

$ 785,180 Accounts payable - trade 1,106,604

867,554 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,028,307

478,674 Accrued interest 3,975

117,912 Accrued interest - related parties -

4,204 Due to related party -

29,000 Notes payable, current portion 218,461

113,967 Convertible notes payable, current portion, net of discount of $0 and $630,994 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively -

2,569,006 Convertible notes payable - related parties, current portion, net of discount of $0 and $281,701 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively -

548,799







Total Current Liabilities 2,693,375

5,514,296 Notes payable, non-current portion 187,629

-







Total Liabilities 2,881,004

5,514,296















Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency):





Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;





No shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 -

- Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 95,000,000 shares authorized; 11,756,109 and 3,601,521 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 118

36 Additional paid-in capital 40,770,504

3,362,724 Accumulated deficit (16,289,077)

(8,403,417)







Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) 24,481,545

(5,040,657)







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) $ 27,362,549

$ 473,639

Kubient, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



For the Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019







Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net loss $ (7,885,660)

$ (4,132,873) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Bad debt expense 7,593

285 Depreciation and amortization 315,202

17,131 Gain on forgiveness of accounts payable - supplier (236,248)

- Allowance for other asset -

200,000 Stock-based compensation 468,216

27,275 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 915,994

700,945 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs - related parties 357,201

- Amortization of beneficial conversion feature 1,984,322

- Loss on extinguishment of convertible note payable 297,272

- Loss on settlement of other payables 23,601



Gain on settlement of notes and other payables (148,600)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (1,342,643)

333,641 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (79,579)

(28,072) Other asset -

(200,000) Accounts payable - suppliers (191,125)

(176,234) Accounts payable - trade 211,922

601,708 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 247,818

(36,206) Accrued interest 196,572

- Accrued interest - related parties 53,026

-







Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (4,805,116)

(2,692,400)







Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Purchase of intangible assets (1,300,336)

(100,000) Purchase of property and equipment (16,000)

(5,013) Advances to related party -

(75,000) Repayment of related party advances -

75,000







Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (1,316,336)

(105,013)







Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants in initial public offering, net [1] 11,503,488

- Payment of initial public offering issuance costs (841,376)

- Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants in follow-on public offering, net [2] 19,354,493

- Payment of follow-on public offering issuance costs (125,000)



Proceeds from exercise of warrant 11,000

- Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable and investor warrants [3] -

2,986,474 Advances from related party -

29,905 Repayment of advance from related party (29,000)

(45,905) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 406,190

- Repayment of notes payable (95,000)

(90,427) Proceeds from issuance of notes payable - related parties 835,000

- Payment of deferred offering costs -

(56,367) Repayment of note payable - related party (150,000)

-







Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 30,869,795

2,823,680







Net Increase In Cash 24,748,343

26,267







Cash - Beginning of the Year 33,785

7,518







Cash - End of the Year $ 24,782,128

$ 33,785



[1] Includes gross proceeds of $12,503,750, less underwriting discounts and commissions of $1,000,262. [2] Includes gross proceeds of $20,699,992, less underwriting discounts and commissions of $1,470,499. [3] Includes gross proceeds of $3,605,000, less issuance costs of $618,526 deducted directly from the offering proceeds.

Kubient, Inc. Reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)



For the Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Net Loss $ (7,885,660)

$ (4,132,873) Interest expense 1,110,497

739,643 Interest expense - related parties 403,372

79,839 Depreciation and amortization 315,202

17,131 Amortization of beneficial conversion feature 1,984,322

- EBITDA (4,072,267)

(3,296,260)







Adjustments





Stock-based compensation expense 468,216

27,275 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,604,051)

$ (3,268,985)







Adjusted Loss Per Share $ (0.70)

$ (0.91) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 5,185,204

3,600,316

SOURCE Kubient

