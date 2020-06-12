KuCoin Adds Support For Purchasing Crypto With 17 More Fiat Currencies

With the acceleration of KuCoin's global expansion, the crypto platform has introduced three fiat channels, Simplex, Banxa, and OTC Trading Desk, supporting over 50 fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, and AUD for purchasing crypto, lowering the threshold for global users to enter the crypto world.

KuCoin Global CEO Johnny Lyu stated: "KuCoin has been committed to promoting the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and an easy channel to transact from fiat to crypto will largely contribute to this. KuCoin is one of the earliest mainstream exchanges to support Simplex. Also, in addition to fiat gateways like Simplex and Banxa, we are investing a lot to develop our OTC Trading Desk service. Through continuous efforts on fiat channels, KuCoin welcomes more newcomers to embrace and make contributions to the crypto world."

Founded in September 2017, KuCoin has grown into one of the most popular crypto exchanges, and it currently provides a series of financial services including fiat-to-crypto, crypto-to-crypto, futures, staking, borrowing, token launch and more to its 5 million users across 207 countries and regions around the world. One out of four crypto holders worldwide are with KuCoin.

SOURCE KuCoin

Related Links

http://www.kucoin.com/

